The cross country teams from Mantachie High School and Itawamba Agricultural High School opened the 2023 season Saturday morning at New Albany High School’s NMPHC Cross Country Classic at the New Albany Sportsplex.
Mantachie had runners competing in all four of the day’s races. Jordan Cantrell ‘s time of 13:36.83 earned him a top runner in the boys junior high two-mile race with an eleventh place. Also in the boys junior high race: 34th – Dylan Tran; 52nd – Hudson Riley; 88th – Jason Cleveland; 101st – Jack Dill; 104th – Case Buse and 107th – Camden Rogers.
In the girls junior high race, Nealey Hubbard finished 54th and Brooklyn Foster was 69th.
Nathan Williams’ 25th place finish led the Mustangs in the boys 1A-3A 5k with a time of 20:32.25. Also finishing: 39th – Issac Riley; 56th – Troy Bruce; 60th – Maciah Morgan; 88th – Alex Rogers and 95th – Eli Michael.
Kaysley Hill finished 37th in the 1A-3A girls race. Roxy Ryan was 48th and Audrey Shell 80th.
Sidney Struther finished 24th in the 4A-7A girls 5k with a time of 24:57.68. Other finishers included: 25th – Melanie Holt; 30th – Reagan Hayes and 49th Abigain Christman.
In the boys 4A-7A 5k, Reece Hill finished 38th; 49th – Karsten Bailey; 62nd – Ashton Johnson; 88th – Cayden Mitchell and 110th – Tate Cook.
Mason Wilemon finished 95th in the boys 4A-7A junior high race, and Aiden Johnson finished 105th.
