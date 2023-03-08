Mantachie Lady Mustangs softball continued their winning ways this past week, notching three more victories to bring their record on the season to 6-0.
The Lady Mustangs have four more non-division games on their schedule before opening division play against Booneville on March 29.
Mantachie 7, New Hope 0 (4 innings)
If there's been one constant through the last few years of Mantachie softball, it's been Ramsey Montgomery's dominance in the circle.
Montgomery tossed a four-inning no-hitter against New Hope, tallying three strikeouts along the way in the first of two games on Saturday.
The Lady Mustangs' bats were not so silent. Allysa Gray got the scoring started for Mantachie with an RBI single on an 0-2 count. In the fourth, Montgomery and Gray an RBI apiece while Lillianna Cates smacked a solo home run, giving Mantachie the 4-0 lead. The Lady Mustangs cushioned the lead with three more runs to reach the final tally.
Gray and Cates both recorded multiple hits for Mantachie, doing their part in the Lady Mustangs' seven-hit effort.
Mantachie 5, Center Hill 0 (five innings
The Lady Mustangs hosted Center Hill in their second game Saturday. Montgomery tossed another shutout to lead Mantachie to the win.
Mantachie got on the board early on Allie Ensey's solo home run. The Lady Mustangs notched four more runs in the third, with Ensey, Montgomery, Lillianna Cates and Campbell Guin driving runners home.
Ramsey Montgomery tossed another gem, giving up no runs on just one hit while striking out 13 Center Hill batters.
The Lady Mustangs tallied eight hits, with Montgomery and Ensey each churning out multiple hits. Montgomery went 3-for-3 at the plate to compliment her performance in the circle.
Mantachie 3, Wheeler 2
The Lady Mustangs had a more competitive game on their hands Monday night when they traveled to Wheeler, but Mantachie managed to pull out the 3-2 victory.
Ramsey Montgomery took to the circle again for Mantachie, pitching a complete seven innings. She surrendered two runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking no Lady Eagles.
Montgomery, Abbey Johnson and Allysa Gray tallied the Lady Mustangs' only hits on the night.
The Lady Mustangs next took on Hatley on Tuesday night, but the results of that game were not available by press time. Mantachie returns home to host Thrasher on Thursday.
