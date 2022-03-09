Some habits are just hard to break, and for the Lady Mustangs that vice is winning.
Five schools played victim this week to the youthful Mantachie squad, whose record remains spotless to open the year.
The week started on the road at Pontotoc where a hot start in the first inning got the Lady Mustangs out to a 5-0 lead. Despite some speed bumps, Mantachie held on for an 8-5 win, thanks to a strong showing from freshmen Lillianna Cates (3-for-4), Campbell Guin (2-for-4), and Blayne Sturgeon (1-for-3) who all had run-scoring doubles.
Two nights later in Ripley, another 5-0 first frame rally set the tone, capped off with a two-run, bases-clearing triple by Guin, who finished with a career-high 5 RBIs on the evening.
Sophomore ace Ramsey Montgomery struck out the side in the bottom half before turning the game over to senior Hanna Gillean in relief, where the southpaw went the remaining six innings to pick up the 12-6 victory.
Cates boasted a perfect 4-for-4 line in the win, while freshman leadoff hitter Allysa Gray turned in a 3-for-4 tally that included a pair of doubles and three runs scored. Rounding out the offensive stats was Gillean, who posted a solid 2-for-4 evening with a pair of RBIs to go along with her win in the circle.
Friday night marked the home opener for Mantachie, where lights were not the only power to pop. Montgomery and fellow sophomore Bailey Coker each clubbed homeruns to light the way for a 5-0 victory over Wheeler.
The Lady Mustangs notched two more wins on their saddles Saturday, in a tournament that featured all Class 5A or 6A schools other than 3A Mantachie. The Lady Stangs dispatched Lafayette County in just four innings, 13-0, before edging out South Panola 4-1.
Montgomery clubbed her second homer in as many days during the first game, while Gillean stole the spotlight in the week’s finale, blasting a three-run-bomb to left-centerfield and scoring later on a ground ball to account for all four of her team’s game two runs.
There were plenty of impressive stats from the victorious week, starting with Montgomery (6-0) in the circle, where she went 4-0 across 23 innings, surrendering only two earned runs, while racking up 24 strikeouts.
Offensively, Cates led the charge in average, going 11-for-17 with 5 RBIs. On the topic of RBIs, Guin had the hot bat, tallying nine across the five games. Accounting for the lion’s share of the runs was Gray, who touched home plate 10 times during the week from the team’s leadoff spot.
Weather permitting, Mantachie will have another busy slate this week. They played a makeup home game Monday with Thrasher and, at the time of this writing, were set to travel to Houston on Tuesday before returning home on Friday for a date with Pine Grove.