Mantachie softball may be unbeaten this season, despite some relatively close calls heading into spring break.
Mantachie softball tops Hatley to remain undefeated
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Currently in Fulton
33°F
Clear
53°F / 33°F
4 AM
33°F
5 AM
32°F
6 AM
31°F
7 AM
31°F
8 AM
32°F
Trending Now
-
Night and day: Tremont baseball undergoing turnaround under Aday
-
Writer, director of 'Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis' speaks to Itawamba Historical Society
-
Severe weather Thursday impacts Itawamba County communities
-
Quarterfinals week gave Fulton, ICC a chance to wow out-of-towners
-
IAHS baseball takes three out of four this week
© Copyright 2023 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal 1242 S Green St, Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.