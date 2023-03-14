Mantachie Ramsey Montgomery 2023

Mantachie's Ramsey Montgomery steps up to the plate during the Lady Mustangs' game against Hatley on March 7. Montgomery blasted a 2-run home run to help lift Mantachie to a 4-1 victory.

 Courtesy photo

Mantachie softball may be unbeaten this season, despite some relatively close calls heading into spring break.

