Mantachie opens softball camp, looks to defend North Half crown in crowded new division
The last time anyone saw the Lady Mustangs on the softball field, it was mid-heartbreak, having just dropped the State Championship series to powerhouse Lake in a more than valiant effort.
In the days that followed, two seniors graduated from that Mantachie team, and the school got bumped up to a 3A classification, joining a loaded division with 3A Champs Booneville and North Half runners-up Kossuth.
Their tour opened this weekend at the Mooreville Jamboree, an annual exhibition full of top teams from around the area. The Lady Mustangs drew a pair of 4A programs, New Albany (who eventually forfeited due to frigid temperatures) and old rival South Pontotoc, who squashed hopeful Mantachie dreams in two separate playoff series just a couple of years back.
Revenge must have tasted sweet despite the below freezing wind chill and snow flurries, as the Lady Stangs exploded for eight runs in the fourth frame to blow past South Pontotoc, stunning the perennial power with an 8-0 victory.
The spark ignited with the bases loaded after freshman Lillianna Cates reached on a fielder’s choice, sophomore Bailey Coker reached on an error and eighth grader Allie Ensey drew a walk. Junior Abbey Johnson singled to center to drive in one before two consecutive bunts by Hailee Spigner and Harlee Rutland plated runs.
Freshman Campbell Guin drove in another pair from the leadoff spot, and sophomore Ramsey Montgomery helped her own cause by scoring Rutland on a sacrifice fly. Senior slugger Hanna Gillean doubled in the leftfield gap to score Guin, and a line drive off Cates’ bat forced an error and scored Gillean to reach the 8-0 final tally.
Defensively the Lady Mustangs' alignment was fluid, but Mantachie looked solid in the field, backing up the ever-dazzling Montgomery in the circle. She tallied nine strikeouts with no walks and surrendered just two hits in the complete game shutout.
Mantachie officially opens the regular season with a pair of games on next week’s slate, including a home game one-off with West Union on Thursday and participation in the Baldwyn tournament on Saturday.