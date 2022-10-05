Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Itawamba County.
After taking down rival Mooreville 42-7 the previous week, Mantachie football entered the division portion of its schedule last week with a head full of steam.
The Mustangs continued their stampede through their 2022 schedule on Friday, routing Alcorn Central 40-0.
Mantachie (6-0, 1-0 in 1-3A) scored early and often against the Bears, who could do little to stop the Mustangs' rushing attack. The Mustangs took a 27-0 lead into halftime, then scored another 13 points in the third quarter before the backups came in to finish out the game.
The Mustangs racked up 266 yards on 26 attempts on the ground, with three different rushers scoring a total of four touchdowns.
Senior running back Braedon Sauls led the charge for Mantachie, toting the rock 11 times for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding one catch for 13 yards and another score through the air. Senior Luke Ellis added 34 yards and a score on four carries of his own, while senior quarterback Jaycob Hawkes accounted for the other rushing score on his pair of carries.
Hawkes attempted only five passes, connecting on two for 60 yards and a touchdown. He also completed a 2-point conversion attempt to senior Hunter Hester.
Mantachie held Alcorn Central to 85 scoreless yards. The Mustang defense contributed points as well, as freshman Levi Ellis returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Levi Ellis's 26-yard interception return late in the first half put to bed any hopes of a comeback for the Bears.
Point Man: Braedon Sauls had a monster day with 159 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns.
Notes
• Alcorn Central got more than half of its 85 total yards of offense on a single 46-yard pass.
• Mantachie won the turnover battle with two interceptions and a fumble recovery, but the Mustangs also lost two fumbles on the night.
• Next up for Mantachie is another division contest as the Mustangs host Water Valley, while Alcorn Central visits Kossuth.