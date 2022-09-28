A year ago to the week, arch foes Mooreville and Mantachie met for their annual matchup with the former seeking its first win and the latter boasting a flawless record.
The Troopers emerged victorious in a true shootout, 70-58.
This year the scenario remained the exact same, but the battlefield and the outcome reversed, with the Mustangs running wild to a 42-7 victory.
Mantachie struck first, midway through the opening quarter after the teams traded possessions. A blocked punt by the Mustang defense gifted a short field the offense nearly squandered. But a nifty 25-yard scramble on third-and-fifteen by senior quarterback Jaycob Hawkes set up a goal-to-go situation capped off with a 2-yard direct snap carry by senior Luke Ellis.
The next 18 minutes of gameplay passed at a stalemate, despite both teams finding success moving the chains. Eventually Mantachie broke the stalemate, with senior Braedon Sauls busting a 30-yard gallop for the score to extend the lead to 14-0.
A fourth senior, Hunter Hester, in his first game back following a knee injury, scurried up the middle unscathed for a 13-yard touchdown, followed by Ellis’ third of six successful extra point attempts, closing the half at 21-0 Mantachie.
Out of the break, the momentum appeared to have shifted, as Mooreville senior Jordan Franks darted through a hole on the second half kickoff, going the full 70 yard distance to narrow the gap to 21-7.
The sixteen seconds of Franks’ kick return would be the only glimmer of hope the Mustangs allowed the whole evening for the Troopers. Mantachie alternated between Hester’s quickness, Ellis’ finesse, and Sauls’ power, with Sauls storming it in from five yards away for his second score of the night.
A possession later and Ellis torpedoed the longest score of the night to open the fourth from 35 yards out, then tallied his third score on the following drive.
Not only did Mantachie dispatch their bitter rivals on their own turf, they did so in dominating fashion, with only the new “mercy clock” rule saving Mooreville from worse casualty than the 42-7 final.
The team finished with a season-high 420 yards rushing, with 50 run calls to only four passing plays. Sauls led all ball carriers with 160 yards on 21 carries with a pair of scores, while Ellis tallied 130 yards on 13 totes to accompany three touchdowns. Hester managed 80 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown, all while still in recovery mode, and quarterback Hawkes rounded out the group with a pair of runs for 50 yards.
The win carved arguably the final notch this senior class of Mustangs needed for their belt. To date, they have appeared in and won more playoff games than any class dating back thirty years. Their 5-0 start this season is the best in program history, according to available records, and they are on pace to break the school record for wins in a season and tie the consecutive playoff appearance streak which dates back to the early 90s.
With seventeen seniors on the roster, all playing integral roles on the field, the Mustangs will look to keep an upper hand over their looming divisional adversaries in the coming weeks. First up, they will tackle Alcorn Central on the road before returning home for a dance with the Blue Devils of Water Valley.
There will be a gap with a home game against the out-of-state Memphis School of Science and Engineering, before primetime matchups with Kossuth and Booneville to decide the fate of playoff seeding and the future for this optimistic and talented stable of Mustangs.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.