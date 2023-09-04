The Mantachie Mustangs hosted the Ashland Blue Devils on Friday night. The Mustangs earned their second victory of the season in their home opener, shutting down the Blue Devils 26-0.
The rain held off and the Mustangs took the field prepared for a fight to the finish. The 2023 home opener put significant pressure on the young Mantachie squad, who have big shoes to fill after the Mustangs graduated many of their top playmakers from the 2022 season.
The Mustangs responded well to the pressure and came out strong with two of their four touchdowns in the first quarter as they rolled to the 26-0 victory.
Sophomore Levi Ellis, following in his brother Luke's footsteps, has already carved out a critical role for himself. He led Mantachie team with eleven rushes for 90 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Sophomore Hudson Trulove came in strong to help get the Mustang winning streak rolling with three rushes for 10 yards, a touchdown and 10 tackles. Seniors Bryson Ford and Caleb Jones both contributed to Friday night's win, Ford with a fumble recovery and Jones with a touchdown. Junior Kyle West proved himself as an asset for the team by rushing for 59 yards and a touchdown, while also notching six tackles on defense for the Mustangs.
Mantachie head coach Ken Adams praised the Mustangs for their well-earned victory but said they still have some kinks to work out.
"This is a good team win," Mantachie head coach Ken Adams said. "We have a young team. We made some mistakes that we need to correct as we move on into the season."
The Mustangs hit the road to Hatley next week.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.