A postponement from Baldwyn due to football playoff scheduling meant this week for Mustang basketball would be relatively brief, with a one off boy’s game on the road against Falkner on Thursday and both teams looking to double-down on Hatley on Friday after handily thumping the Tigers just a week ago.
The opening act proved a thrill ultimately ending in tragedy with the Mustangs falling behind early, trailing 27-34 at the half, before a huge rally in the third, outscoring Falkner 20-12 to take a narrow 47-46 lead into the fourth, where they ran out of steam, falling 68-55 despite a great line of 17 points, six assists, six steals, and five rebounds from junior Koda Hayles.
Taking the floor first on Friday the Lady Mustangs raced out to an early 19-7 advantage through one quarter that stayed in double-digits at 31-21 by the half, extended to 43-30 after three and closed at 60-43.
Junior Darby Pitts glimmered heading into the weekend, leading her team with 26 points, including a pair of three balls, and 10 rebounds. Senior point guard Nella Jackson also eclipsed double-figures with 10 points to her own credit.
The gentleman struggled mightily on offense throughout their game but the defense went into total lockdown on the road, holding Hatley to just a single point in the second quarter and a pair of points in the fourth, to cruise to low-scoring but lopsided 44-26 win.
Junior Tyler Edge was the only Mustang to crack double figures with 10 points to accompany his other team-high six rebounds, on an otherwise stagnant night for the team.
Both teams will attempt to squeeze games in next week before the Thanksgiving break in exhibition “turkey” week tournament play at New Albany, with the boys slated to play both Monday and Tuesday, while the ladies will suit up for the latter only.