The 2022 track and field season is the final one for Mantachie High School senior Tannar Broadway.
Broadway has no desire to compete in college despite finding success on the track. He won the Class 2A 110-meter hurdles state championship in 2021 at the Mississippi High School Activities Association track and field 2A state meet. After his school’s classification changed at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, the Mantachie High School senior is competing for the Mustangs in 3A this spring and not only wants to win the the 110m hurdles but is also training for the 300-meter hurdles and triple-jump events.
Broadway says he wants to end his high school career on a high note with wins at state.
“I am shooting for state winner in the three events I do: triple jump, 110m hurdles, and 300m hurdles,” Broadway said.
Broadway looked back on his win a year ago and described the surprise at winning the event.
“Winning state was a massive shocker,” Broadway said. “Walking up to the line I was only thinking, 'There is no way I should be here.' After I crossed the finish line, I couldn't believe what happened and actually jumped up and kept running for a few seconds.”
Winning is not the reason Broadway continues to compete in events. He runs track because it keeps him in shape and simply because he likes it and has fun. Broadway also explained one of the reasons he doesn’t seek out attention for his success.
"There are many, many people out there who work harder than me but don't get as lucky in their events," he said.
Despite being active in various activities at school, like being a band member and playing basketball, Broadway found time in the offseason to train. He ran 800-meter runs to stay in shape and spent several training sessions each week working on his form in both the hurdles and triple jump.
The focus Broadway put on his form and training has paid off in recent weeks. He won first in the triple jump and the 110m and 300m hurdles at the Region 1-3A meet on April 7, and again finished first in all three events at the Class 3A Region 1 meet on April 14.
“As great as winning state was, my form in all three needed work,” Broadway explained.
Ever since the team began practicing together to prepare for the 2022 season, Broadway and his teammates have a schedule they have followed most weeks: lifting weights at the beginning of each week and then training in groups for their specific events the rest of the week.
When meet days roll around, Broadway’s routine is generally the same each time. He’s a light eater on meet days, but his dad prepares spaghetti for him the night before. As his event's start time draws closer at each meet, Broadway stretches and prays, but one thing he tries not to do is become anxious about the race he’s about to compete in.
“One big thing is to try not to stress over it,” Broadway said. “Track is still just a sport and you're supposed to have fun. I found that I do my best when I just run and jump for fun.”
Broadway will be one of the Mantachie representatives at the Class 3A North Half meet at Winona High School on Saturday. Despite his success on the track, Broadway keeps his achievements in perspective and what he wants his legacy to be after he competes in his last meet.
"In the end, when it comes down to it, a medal now is 20 years down the line just a conversation point," he said. "I'd rather be known about spreading God’s word than jumping some hurdles."