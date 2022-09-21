Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Itawamba County.
The Mantachie volleyball team began division play this past week against Alcorn Central. But before that, the Lady Mustangs had one more tune-up against Pontotoc to get ready for the stretch run of their season.
Mantachie 3, Pontotoc 0
The Lady Mustangs traveled to Pontotoc on Sept. 15 to take on the Lady Warriors. Mantachie jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first set, going on to win it 25-18.
Pontotoc gained the early advantage in the second set, but Alexis Leach and Bailey Coker helped push the Mustangs ahead as they edged the Lady Warriors 25-23.
The third set featured eight lead changes. Ramsey Montgomery made several key blocks and kills to help the Lady Mustangs pull ahead late in the set, lifting Mantachie to the 25-22 win in the set and closing out the match sweep.
Leach had 14 kills on the day to lead the Lady Mustangs, also adding 11 digs. Hailey Spigner led Mantachie in digs with 18. Coker tallied 9 kills, 7 aces and 6 blocks, while Montgomery totaled 7 kills, 5 aces, and 18 assists. Lillianna Cates contributed 7 kills, 3 aces and 4 blocks.
Mantachie improved to 12-5 with the victory, while Pontotoc fell to 6-10 overall.
Alcorn Central 3, Mantachie 1
Mantachie opened division play against Alcorn Central on Thursday. The Lady Mustangs fell short against the Lady Bears, falling 3-1.
Alcorn Central took the first set 25-16, then held off the Lady Mustangs to win the second set 25-23.
Mantachie battled back in the third set, overcoming a 6-point Alcorn Central lead to take the set 25-21.
But the Lady Bears closed out the match in the fourth set, 25-21, to secure the victory.
Alexis Leach tallied 9 kills, 6 digs and 2 aces for Mantachie (12-5, 0-1 in 1-3A). Bailey Coker added 8 kills, 5 digs and 4 aces. Hailee Spigner led the team in digs with 11, along with 4 kills and 2 aces. Ramsey Montgomery had 5 kills, 4 digs and 3 aces.