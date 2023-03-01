The Mantachie Lady Mustangs softball team remained perfect through three games this season, taking a 6-0 victory at home over Myrtle on Thursday.
Mantachie improves to 3-0 on the season with the victory.
Ace pitcher Ramsey Montgomery was her usual dominant self, holding the Lady Hawks to no runs on two hits through seven innings in the circle. Montgomery struck out 13 on the day while walking just one.
Brooklyn Streich took the loss for Myrtle. She lasted six innings, giving up seven hits and six runs while striking out five Lady Mustangs.
Lillianna Cates led the Lady Mustangs at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double. Emma Mayer tallied both of the Lady Hawks' hits in the game.
Mantachie was perfect in the field with no errors on the day.
The Lady Hawks will get a rematch at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday when they host the Lady Mustangs in the second game of their series.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
areas, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette,
Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.
* WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to
produce widespread rainfall amounts of between two and four
inches with local totals in excess of four inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&