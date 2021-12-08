Itawamba County School District Director of Operations and Athletics Lynn Moore has been named a member of the 2021 Mississippi Athletic Administrators' Association Hall of Fame Class.
The Summerland native has worked in various capacities in the field of education in Mississippi and Louisiana for 50 years with more than three decades as a head football coach or athletic director. He has served as head football coach and athletic director at both Itawamba Agricultural High School and Mantachie High School. At IAHS, he led the Indians to the program's first division championship and three-straight playoff appearances. The Mustangs reached the postseason in each of Moore's two seasons in Mantachie.
Moore was instrumental in the addition of powerlifting and archery as Mississippi High School Activities Association sanctioned sports. He has served on the MHSAA legislative council and as District One President.
While coaching, Moore was head coach of the North team in the Bernard Blackwell All-Star game in 2000 and has has served as an assistant at the Jackson Touchdown Club All-Star game as well as the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game.
Moore was named Athletic Director of the Year in 2002 by the Mississippi Association of Coaches and was inducted into the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017.