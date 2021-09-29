The team is only a few meets into the season and nine Itawamba Agricultural High School swimmers, five girls and four boys, have already posted times that qualified them for the North Half Championships later this season. All six of the school’s relay teams have qualified as well.
Swimmers on the girls team who have qualified in individual events include: Noel Armstrong, 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle; Breely Carsten, 50 freestyle; Reese Johnson, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle; Kinsey Plunkett, 50, 100 and 200 freestyle; Addy Williamson, 100-yard backstroke, 50 and 100 freestyle.
On the boys’ side, Brennen Chatham, 200-yard individual medley, 50 and 100 freestyle; Noah Evans, 100 butterfly; Sam Holland, 50, 100 and 200 freestyle; Jayden Turner, 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle.
The teams competed last Tuesday in Tupelo. Eight combined top-10 finishes propelled the girls to a fifth place finish and boys placed seventh at the meet at Tupelo Aquatic Center.
The teams' top-15 and top finishers at the event:
200-yard medley relay
Girls: 8th – Williamson, R. Johnson, Armstrong and Ella Hughes.
Boys: 10th – Chatham, Holland, Jayden Turner and Wes Wiygul.
200-yard freestyle relay
Girls: 15th – IAHS A team – Plunkett, Carsten, Tierney Johnson and Taylor Bennett; 19th - B team – Abbie Robertson, Savannah Pounds, Georgia South and Hughes.
Boys: 13th – Chatham, Turner, Wiygul and Ruffino Castro.
400-yard freestyle relay
Girls: 5th – Armstrong, Plunkett, Williamson and R. Johnson.
Boys: 6th – Holland, Jayden Turner and Jared Turner.