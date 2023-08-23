Mantachie football is coming off its most successful season since head coach Ken Adams took the helm, going 7-4 and making the Class 3A playoffs.
But the Mustangs graduated many of their top playmakers on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Jaycob Hawkes. With young players stepping up into every-down roles, the Mustangs will have to find their footing quickly in Friday's season opener against Holly Springs.
"(Holly Springs) is big. They're very fast, very athletic," Coach Adams said. "They run a spread type of system. They try to gain space, and we try to eat up space. We've got to do a really good job of stopping the run so we can defend the deep ball."
Slowing the Hawks' ground game is one thing, but protecting against the deep ball will be another challenge entirely. Adams pointed to Holly Springs' tall, athletic receivers as a major threat.
"We've seen them in 7-on-7s," he said. "They've got some talented kids."
But Adams is focused less on the challenges Holly Springs presents and more on making sure his players execute. Plenty of his players will be seeing their first action as starters, so preparation will be key for the Mustangs to come out of Friday night's contest with a victory.
"If we can do what we're supposed to do, whatever happens happens," Adams said. "I just want us to play to the best of our ability. If we can do that, the scoreboard stuff takes care of itself."
Friday night's game at Holly Springs is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. instead of the originally scheduled kickoff time of 7 p.m., due to expected hot weather.
