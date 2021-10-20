Following a devastating loss to Water Valley last week, Mantachie got back on the straight and narrow, crusading to the outskirts of Memphis to win a holy war against Macon Road Baptist.
Thunderstorms delayed the opening kickoff by nearly an hour and drastically deteriorated the playing conditions once the game did begin, turning turf to mud with a solid mist that made offense attrite on both fronts.
The Mustangs found traction first, just minutes into the game on the speedy legs of junior Hunter Hester, who splashed through the slew for a 41-yard score, leaving the defense stuck in the mud.
Everything went eerily silent for the remainder of the quarter, both in scoring and in the weather, but the eye cleared in the second after junior quarterback Jaycob Hawkes used the gale-force gusts to connect with Hester on a pass play that went for 95 yards and set up a first down and goal-to-go midway through the second.
Three plays later junior Swiss Army knife, Jase White bogged his way into the endzone from two yards out to add to the lead, and a successful two point pass to Hester made the score 14-0 where it sat come halftime.
After the break and partway through the third quarter following another stand by the defense, the Mustangs (and coincidentally the lightning) struck again, on a 10-yard slosh by fullback Braedon Sauls to make it 20-0.
White notched his second short yardage score in the fourth quarter, followed by another two point conversion, this time a completion to tight end Cooper Guin, extending the lead to 28-0.
The resilient Kingsmen eventually received some pittance for the night’s strife, netting a last minute score on a defensive unit composed largely of Mantachie second-stringers, chiseling the final tally at 28-6, breaking the chains of last week’s backslide.
Hawkes went over the century mark passing yet again, finishing with 147 on a modest four completions in nine attempts, with the long ball to Hester accounting for most of the net.
Hester added 77 yards rushing on three carries to his one catch for 95 yard line, giving him 172 total yards on the evening, while White reigned as the team’s leading rusher for the first time this season with a career-high line of 125 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns.
With two games remaining in the regular season, both regional matchups, the stakes are high for the Mustangs who are all but guaranteed a spot in the postseason. An improvement in seeding is all they have to gain from this point forward, starting with a home game next week against Kossuth.