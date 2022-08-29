After an unfortunate first round playoff seeding last November against the eventual North Half champions in Amory, the Mustangs had to endure a long winter from the sidelines, bouncing much earlier than expected from the postseason
But the longer the layover, the more time for optimism to build for this year’s ensemble.
The Mustangs handled the anticipation in stride, opening the 2022 campaign with a 42-16 victory at home over Tishomingo County on Friday night.
After winning the opening toss, Mantachie trekked 73 yards and scored their first points of the campaign in just under four minutes, capped off with a 2-yard push by senior fullback Braedon Sauls.
Senior Luke Ellis put some gnarly backspin on the ensuing kickoff, leading to a Tishomingo muff and a Mantachie recovery deep in Braves territory. Ellis himself capitalized on the excellent field position, scoring from 17 yards out on a well-executed pitch play.
Ellis toed the next kickoff with the same result, a muffed catch and a Mustang recovery, this one by the younger Ellis brother on roster, freshman Levi.
This go-around only took one play to pay off. Mantachie switched to an aerial assault, with a pair of seniors/three year starters linking up as Jaycob Hawkes found Hunter Hester in stride for the 25-yard score to take a 21-0 lead before Tishomingo could even run a play from scrimmage.
The Braves would finally net an offensive series on the ensuing possession. But Tish County's drive into Mantachie territory ran out of steam, as the Mustang defense held fast, forcing a turnover on downs.
Sticking with the pass, Hawkes found Hester over the middle on the first play of the ensuing drive. The speedy wideout did the rest, burning 70 yards for another first-quarter score and giving the Mustangs the 28-0 lead.
With the game well in-hand, the Mustangs slowed things down on their next possession with a methodical drive that ended with Saul's one-yard scoring plunge to make it 35-0.
Tishomingo finally managed to score midway through the second quarter, after a lengthy drive and a three-yard a scamper followed by a two-point conversion.
But the Mustangs had all the cushion they would need, and they added to it with Luke Ellis' seven-yard run off a direct snap, bringing the score to 42-8 at halftime.
Tishomingo managed one more score with one minute to go in the fourth quarter, but it was much too little too late as Mantachie cruised to victory.
Hawkes finished 5-for-5 passing with 118 yards and 2 touchdowns, both to Hester. Hester snagged four of Hawkes' throws for 115 yards to go with eight carries and 91 yards on the ground. Luke Ellis led all rushers with 118 yards on 16 carries and a pair of scores. Sauls made the most of his 10 yards, netting two TDs of his own.
On defense, Levi Ellis and junior Bryson Ford each nabbed their first career interceptions for Mantachie, returning them for 50 and 22 yards, respectively.
The Mustangs will look to keep building momentum over the next two weeks at home against Ashland and Hatley (homecoming) before making the short haul to Mooreville for the heated Battle of Highway 371 against the arch-foe Troopers.
