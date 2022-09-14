Cross country photo 1

Mantachie High School's junior high boys cross country team finished second in the 1A-3A boys junior high race. Every member of Mantachie's team set a new personal record Saturday. 

 LISA COOPER I COURTESY PHOTO

Mantachie High School’s cross country team competed at the Mooreville Invitational Saturday morning at Hussey Sod Farm. The junior high boys team finished second and the girls fourth in the 3200-meter 1A-3A races. In the boys 5k, Mantachie finished fourth in their 1A-3A event with the girls fifth in the 1A-3A girls 5k. Every member of the junior high boys team set new personal records Saturday. Their finishes were 1:37 lower than their average team time.

