Mantachie High School’s cross country team competed at the Mooreville Invitational Saturday morning at Hussey Sod Farm. The junior high boys team finished second and the girls fourth in the 3200-meter 1A-3A races. In the boys 5k, Mantachie finished fourth in their 1A-3A event with the girls fifth in the 1A-3A girls 5k. Every member of the junior high boys team set new personal records Saturday. Their finishes were 1:37 lower than their average team time.
Maciah Morgan led the junior high boys team with a time of 12:34.42, good for a fifth-place finish. Jordan Cantrell was sixth, Carson Glass 13th, Hudson Riley 14th, Payton Cantrell 17th and Case Buse 18th.
With a time of 17:42.54, Gracie Amon led the Mustangs in the junior high girls race. Roxy Ryan finished 17th, Allison Winters 18th, Gracie McMillen 22nd and Shelbie Jacobs 23rd.
Issac Riley was the first Mantachie runner to cross the finish line in the boys high school 5k. He placed 14th with a time of 20:23.92. Nathan Williams was 15th, Dylan Moore 22nd, Alex Rogers 31st, Troy Bruce 32nd, Seth Mulligan 47th and Eli Farquhar 50th.
Annie Amon finished 13th in the girls 5k with a time of 25:42.52. Darby Pitts finished 30th and Sarah Moody 31st.