Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Itawamba County.
Despite some rain before, during, and after the parade, it was all smiles at the Mantachie homecoming with a court presentation followed by a flurry of offense from a Mustang unit that is trotting dangerously close to being unstoppable.
Mantachie (3-0) notched its third straight win Friday night, stampeding past Hatley to the 60-6 homecoming victory.
A lengthy drive to open the game by the Tigers ultimately became one of their few bright spots, as Scott Booth’s bend-but-don’t-break Mustang defense forced their first of many stops.
The Mustangs' offense needed little time to introduce themselves to the homecoming crowd, scoring in just two plays with a 49-yard scoring strike from Jaycob Hawkes to fellow senior Hunter Hester.
Over their next six possessions in the first half, another senior tandem, Braedon Sauls and Luke Ellis, tallied three touchdowns apiece. Sauls earned a pair of 27-yard scoring runs and a single-yard push, while Ellis cashed in from 14 and 20 yards on the ground and added a 63-yard punt return score.
Lost somewhere in the scorching intensity of the Mustang offense and blistering excitement of the crowd was the lone Tiger nugget, a 16-yard scamper early in the second quarter, making the halftime tally 48-6.
Shortly after the third quarter started Sauls added his fourth score of the night, and his second from 27-yards out. From that point forward the eager young second string took the reins and provided their own source for optimism, stringing together an impressive trip downfield, capped off with a 1-yard sneak from freshman Hudson Trulove for the final 60-6 score.
Friday’s game makes two blowout wins in a row for former Hatley coaches Ken Adams and Scott Booth, now the head coach and defensive coordinator respectively for Mantachie in their third year at the helm.
The win also pushes Mantachie to a still-perfect 3-0 heading into another non-conference pairing and their first road game next week against Thrasher. Elsewhere on the horizon, the arch-rival Mooreville Troopers fell lopsidedly to Amory on Friday, dropping to (0-3) with a Thursday night road game against Aberdeen before meeting the Mustangs for the Battle of 371 on the Friday that follows.