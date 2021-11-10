“To all things there is an end; good things too,” according to Shakespeare. Friday marked the end of an overall positive season for the Mantachie football team, who notched a second straight winning season at (6-4) before meeting the Panthers in the first round of the playoffs.
Amory controlled the contest wire-to-wire, leading just 13-0 after the first, but 41-0 by the half, and 54-0 after three complete. The brightest light for the Mustangs appeared just in the nick of time, late in the fourth quarter, to send this season’s faithful fans home on a high note.
Finally threatening deep in Panther territory with just over a minute to play, junior speedster Hunter Hester got the call on a sweep play, bursting passed the defense for 13 of his team-high 91 yards, scoring the lone Mustang touchdown, closing the final score at 54-6 Amory’s favor.
Hester was the only Mantachie player to find success Friday night, all on the ground, with his 91 yards coming on 12 carries for a seven-and-a-half yard per touch average. The air game never took off, with the ultra-stingy Panthers pouncing at every turn, preventing even a single completed pass.
The injury bug certainly had not been favorable to the Mustangs all year and it continued to disappoint on Friday, with another pair going down in the contest, adding to the heartbreakingly long list of reserves forced to the sidelines, evidently affecting the last few weeks of the Mantachie season.
Statistically there is no shortage of positive points to make for the Mustangs. Junior quarterback Jaycob Hawkes eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark passing, with ten touchdowns, and marvelous mark in such a run-heavy system.
Speaking of the ground game, four different players closed the year with over 300 yards rushing. Hester led the way with 691, followed by Braedon Sauls (who missed the last three games due to injury) with 546 and a team-high 13 touchdowns, Luke Ellis with 471 (missed the last 4 games), and Jase White with 355.
Of course no rushing attack is successful without the work of the boys in the trenches, the offensive linemen. Head coach Ken Adams has assembled evidently one of the most efficient blocking lines in program history, all physically imposing and remarkably durable.
Lines are not always first in the glory line, but they should be, especially on this team. Isaiah and Nate Kelley, Skylar Guin, Jimmy Franks, Will Wood, Treyton Hill, and the rest of the crew deserve the highest commendation for the performance they gave every week paving the roads for the Pony Express.
Hester wraps up the singular most standout individually, with his 496 receiving yards and seven touchdowns to go along with his 691/4 line rushing, putting him comfortably over the 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the season.
Hawkes closes the campaign with a combined 1,300 yards passing and rushing and 15 scores, both more than respectable stats for a Mustang quarterback in his second full year starting.
The obvious blue and gold bow to wrap around the entire campaign is that only four seniors will be lost to graduation this season, meaning most all of the playmakers and prime time performers will be back in action next year for one more promising trip down the dusty trail.