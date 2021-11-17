The male side of the corral stalls fewer familiar horses and even less experience. Following the first round playoff exit last year, the Mustangs lost four major contributors- three starters -who included the top two scorers and rebounders, Alex Duthu and Dylan Bennett, as well as the point guard, Ross Simpson. The fourth man was the stretch-four with outside stroke off the bench, Dakota Langley.
In addition, the program saw the departure of 27-year coaching veteran Scott Collier, who had the two longest stints as head coach of the Mustangs (2000-2008, 2016-2021), dating back at least 40 years of program history.
Tapped to lead the brigade this year is a coaching veteran not to dissimilar from the predecessor, Shane Hayles, an old school “Grit-and-Grind” coach with most recent stops at South Pontotoc and Nettleton, and a consistent résumé of success.
“I run a system with a lot of subs to keep people fresh, so we will be throwing a lot against the wall early to see what sticks night-in and night-out,” Hayles said. “But I’m ready to get to work and keep building this program the right way. We’ve got a good core group and a chance to win some ballgames this year.”
Joining Hayles on the bench is assistant coach Lance Carpenter, originally of Calvin, Louisiana, but coming to Mantachie this season by-way of McLaurin in the Jackson-metro area.
On the floor, only two starters return, a pair of backcourt combo-guards, senior Cade Bennett and junior Jaycob Hawkes. Both are knockdown shooters in space, though Bennett is typically more pass-first oriented, while Hawkes brings his gunslinger quarterback mentality from the gridiron to the hardwood, looking to quick draw from outside if given any space. The offense will run through the former, while the latter will likely dictate the breadth of the spread.
Role players from last year who will be looked to for more advanced minutes this go around include juniors Tyler Edge (forward) and Hunter Hester (guard), a pair of sophomore centers Ben Mitchell and Chandler Johnson, both standing at an imposing 6’4, sophomore hustle guard Josh Veal, and freshman shooting stud Ashton Shelton.
Additionally, Koda Hayles will play a prominent role for the team, having joined his father Shane on the move from Nettleton to Mantachie this offseason. The muscular 6’3 forward offers lockdown defense with the ability to get hot from outside; two very favorable qualities for a program looking to build by adding more bodies to the regime.
The Mantachie teams are slated to face over a dozen regular season opponents this season, not counting tournament appearances, so diversity in competition should help sculpt both teams for the grind of division play, with both looking poised to return to postseason play.