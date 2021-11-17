Basketball season entered its second week in Mantachie with the two teams entering on unharmonious notes. The Lady Mustangs rode sharp, after having easily dispatched Smithville on Saturday, while the boys had a full week of rest following their lopsided loss at the wings of the Wheeler Eagles.
The roles reversed to open the week at New Site, as the Lady Mustangs struggled mightily against the defending 2A State Champions, falling 78-18. Meanwhile, the boys held on to squeak out a narrow 60-54, against a Royals team that beat out Mantachie last year for a division crown.
Senior Cade Bennett led the ensemble, posting a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while junior quarterback turned shooting guard Jaycob Hawkes finished with 14 points and a pair of three-pointers.
Three nights later both teams found the right note and brought down the house, as they thoroughly dominated the Hatley Tigers by scores of 53-31 and 68-31 respectively.
In the ladies game, a junior duet by Darby Pitts and Abby Patterson stole the show, posting 21 and 15 points respectively, and combining for a cantata of three point conversions.
On the boy’s side, Bennett continued to dazzle, posting a game-high 25 points along with seven assists and an astounding eight steals defensively. Junior Tyler Edge joined in double-figures with 12 points and an accompaniment of six rebounds.
After a playoff victory in football on the same night, Baldwyn elected to postpone their scheduled Tuesday night meeting with Mantachie, so next week’s schedule will be a little lighter on the load but heavy on the tread, with a pair of road games at Falkner and Hatley respectively on Thursday and Friday.