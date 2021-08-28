Mantachie High School’s football team opened their season last night at Tishomingo County High School in Iuka. The Mustangs, under head coach Ken Adams, used a dominant ground game to beat their 4A opponent 33-13.
Mantachie received the opening kick and took over seven and a half minutes off the clock on their opening drive, but the Mustangs came up empty handed after turning the ball over inside the 25-yard line.
Mantachie soon forced a fumble and junior Jase White recovered it to start the Mustang drive at the Tishomingo County 20-yard line. Junior Luke Ellis scored from 12 yards out for the first points of the night for either team.
In the second quarter, junior Braedon Sauls and junior Jaycob Hawkes both scored rushing touchdowns, and Mantachie’s defense held strong, capped by an interception in the end zone by junior Isaiah Payne with a minute and a half left until the break. Mantachie led 19-0 at the half.
The Mustangs recovered a Braves fumble early in the second half, but both offenses remained quite until Sauls scored his second touchdown of the night, a 12-yard run. Mantachie led 26-0 at the end of the third quarter.
The Braves got on the board early in the fourth quarter with a long passing touchdown and scored again on a first and goal to pull with in 13 points, down 26-13 with seven minutes left. Mantachie’s offense responded on the next drive. On the fifth play, Ellis ran it in from 12 yards out to score his second touchdown of the game. The Mustangs won 33-13.
Ellis and Sauls scored two touchdowns each and Hawkes had one. The Mantachie offensive line dominated the game and led the way as the Mustangs put up 315 yards on the ground to go with five touchdowns.
The defense gave up the two touchdowns and 323 yards but forced the Braves to turn the ball over three times while the Mustangs only had one turnover in the game, a first quarter interception.
Mantachie will host Ashland next Friday at Mustang Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. with the second class of the Mantachie football Hall of Fame being introduced before the game begins.