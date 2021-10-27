Sometimes a team is the windshield and sometimes a team is the bug. Friday night’s final home game saw Mantachie playing the part of the bug, overpowered by the beefy Kossuth Aggies.
The Mustangs won the opening toss but quickly stalled on offense, forcing an early punt that sailed out of bounds much too soon, and set Kossuth up with pristine field position, at the Mantachie 28-yard-line, where they required a single play to score the game’s first points.
Both teams held serve through the rest of the first quarter and halfway through the second but the Aggies eventually broke the stalemate with 6:11 remaining in the quarter, scoring from 36-yards away and went for two, to make it 15-0.
Another score before the half extended the lead to 23-0 for Kossuth, after a very positive drive for Mantachie collapsed deep in Aggie territory after a failed fourth down play, taking what little wind remained out of the Mantachie sails.
A second half did little to improve the senior nigh atmosphere, though the Mustang Band’s halftime performance was nothing short of sensational, coming off of their “Grand Champion” triumph at last weekend’s ICC Invitational.
Kossuth added another pair of scores in the third and neither team struck gold in the fourth, closing the night at 39-0, all Aggies.
Down two starting backs, the usually consistent Mustang offense had to plug and play most of the night, relying on junior Jase White to tote the load, as he finished with 56 of Mantachie’s 78 total yards of offense.
The Kossuth defense made a concerted effort to ice out playmaking junior speed-back Hunter Hester, not allowing a single completion his way, though he did still average 6.5 yards per rush across four carries in the contest.
The Mustangs (6-3) will look to right the ship in next week’s season finale on the road against the Booneville Blue Devils (5-4) in a game that will decide the division’s third and fourth playoff seeds, determining who will travel to Noxubee County and Amory respectively for the first round of the playoffs.