Friday’s climax to the regular season was nothing short of a muddy mess. The field in Booneville had already been through a junior college game on a rainy Thursday before the Mustangs and Blue Devils squared off under equally as damp conditions on Friday, with two evenly matched squads sludging it out for playoff seeding.
The first quarter yielded very little action as both teams struggled to find traction in the swampy terrain, but Booneville eventually struck first more than halfway through the second quarter on a 34-yard rushing attempt followed by a successful extra point.
By halftime the Mustangs had equaled the Blue Devils virtually everywhere but in the scoring column, with 91 yards of offense to the opponent’s 99.
Partway through the third Booneville added another score, after a lengthy drive capped off with an 8-yard rush and another extra point to make it 0-14.
Then all of a sudden the engine of the Mustangs’ “Pony Express” offense roared to life, going the length of the field in less than two minutes, scoring from four yards away on a quarterback keeper by junior Jaycob Hawkes, followed by a two-point conversion pass to junior Hunter Hester, narrowing the deficit to 8-14.
The Mantachie defense held serve on their end which allowed the offense to drive once more to start the fourth quarter, when they took their first lead of the game on an eight yard dime from Hawkes to Hester, on fourth down no less, followed by another successful two point attempt made it 16-14.
Unfortunately the high faded almost immediately after the Blue Devils returned the ensuing kickoff 63-yards for a touchdown, and despite a botched extra point attempt regained a 16-20 lead.
The Mustangs defense began another surge down the field, quickly making it back to Booneville territory with under two minutes to play, but were forced into a fourth down and game scenario where an extremely questionable spot after a quarterback sneak by Hawkes, gave the ball back to the Devils with no means for Mantachie to stop the clock.
Booneville added a late score with the Mustangs defense fully aware that the game had already locked, so the final tally of 27-16, is an illusion of disparity to say the least. The whole contest was a sloppy back-and-forth slobber-knocker, with one call at the end making the biggest difference.
Despite the miserable conditions Hawkes finished with one of his better nights of the season, completing five of his eight pass attempts for 157 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for another 41 yards and a second score.
Meanwhile Hester again eclipsed the century mark for total yards, rushing nine times for 51 yards and catching two passes for 58 yards, giving him 109 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.
The loss will be a tough one to swallow since it has not been often of late that Mantachie has put a Booneville team on the ropes, but beyond that the game determined who would draw a number one seeded opponent in the first round of the playoffs, in this case Amory (6-4), who Mantachie (6-4) will now travel to next week.
It will be the Mustangs second straight trip to the postseason, indicating a very positive trajectory for a program loaded with juniors and underclassmen on the roster. Had injuries not befallen the team during division play this already great regular season, could have proved even better.