It was far from a flawless night of football in Mantachie, but the Mustangs carried over momentum from last week’s blowout win over Tishomingo and bested that effort by blanking the Blue Devils 45-0, adding another tally to their scorching start, celebrating “Alumni Night,” in grand fashion.
The Mustangs needed only a small handful of plays to hit the score column, christened by a 40-yard dart from senior Jaycob Hawkes to fellow senior Hunter Hester and an eight-yard run by freshman Levi Ellis.
Ashland answered with two positive plays of their own to set up a manageable third-and-three situation, but third-year defensive coordinator Scott Booth’s front thwarted the Blue Devils’ efforts, forcing a loss of yards on a combined stop by seniors Cooper Guin and Jake Spradling.
On the ensuing drive, senior fullback Braedon Sauls introduced himself to the spectating alumni, barreling his way downfield for 64 yards and leaving a collection of humanity in his wake. Unfortunately, the next play resulted in a fumble, squandering Sauls’ trudge.
Everything came out in the wash though, after a quick three plays for no gain and a fumble on the punt attempt gave Mantachie the rock at the Ashland seven-yard line.
A delay of game penalty on first down moved the ball back five yards, but on the next play Hawkes scurried his way through the defense untouched for a 12-yard score. A successful two-point conversion pushed the Mantachie lead to 14-0.
The Mustang offense rewarded a third consecutive stop from their defense by sending them right back out, scoring on just one play themselves, with Hawkes rolling out right and connecting with senior Isaiah Payne for a 30-yard touchdown.
The Devils' final drive ended with the ball in the hands of junior corner Bryson Ford for his second interception of the year.
A long lumber by senior Luke Ellis netted Mantachie a first down in Ashland territory, and Sauls found redemption from his previous invitation gone ignored, with a 21-yard scoring crusade to extend the lead to 26-0.
Two possessions later, senior Hunter Hester finally got his moment in the sun, scoring on a sweep from 10 yards out to make it 32-0 at halftime.
Ashland assumed possession to start the second half and strung together their longest drive of the night, covering 40 yards and almost six minutes of game time. But once again the Mustang defense bent without breaking, forcing a fumble on a completed swing pass.
Following the turnover Luke Ellis found scored his second touchdown of the year on a one-yard push on his fifth straight carry of the drive.
Both teams worked in younger players and various looks for the remainder of the contest without a whole lot of action either way, until late in the fourth. That's when Mantachie senior Jase White returned a punt down the near sideline, setting up good field position for the youthful second string, led by sophomore quarterback Caleb Jones. Jones orchestrated a drive that saw a big run by Kyle West, a first career catch by senior Tyler Edge, and scoring jolt by sophomore Branson Taylor to arrive at a final tally of 45-0.
Sauls lead all ball carriers with 100 yards on just four carries. Ellis just narrowly missed Sauls' total, finishing with 95 yards on six carries. Meanwhile, Hester posted a perfectly balanced score card, totaling 37 yards both on the ground and through the air for 74 overall, putting him over 300 all-purpose yards for the year through only a pair of games.
Three first-half turnovers were the only blemishes in the Mustangs’ mission against the Devils on Friday night. The Mantachie is primed for a date with Hatley next week, concluding their three game home stand, before their much-anticipated revenge match at Mooreville in the annual Battle for Highway 371.
