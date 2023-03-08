This time last year, Tremont baseball was winless. Ten months ago, the Eagles' season ended with a 2-19 record.
What a difference a year can make.
The Eagles are off to a 5-2 start in 2023, already doubling their win total from last season. The wins largely have been blowouts, too, including a pair of 10-run-rule games against Blue Mountain and a 23-2 victory over Brilliant (Ala.) last week.
But Tremont head coach Daniel Aday highlighted the first win of the season, a 9-2 victory over Vina, as a big moment for the Eagles. Vina beat Tremont last season in heartbreaking fashion.
"It was one of those games last year where I think I was the most frustrated out of every loss last year," Aday said. "We had a no-hitter through six innings winning 2-0, but we found ways to lose."
This year's game against Vina turned out quite differently.
"This year, we played basically the same Vina team," Aday said. "We came in, put up a crooked number in the first inning and dominated on the mound and on the base paths once we got on. We won that game pretty handily."
That victory and the four that have followed -- including another win over Vina on Monday night -- have showcased the tremendous growth the Tremont baseball program has undergone since last season. The Eagles didn't celebrate their first victory in 2022 until more than a month into the season. Just a few weeks into the 2023 campaign, the Eagles have already celebrated five.
With more winning has come more interest from the student body and the community as a whole, with excitement for the program increasing and businesses investing via sponsorships.
"I think, as far as the community, you're starting to see a shift and a lot more support where the baseball and softball programs are concerned," Aday said.
The quick turnaround begs the question: what changed? Aday pointed to a number of factors – a shift in attitude toward the program, increased parental and community support and facility upgrades among them.
The facility upgrades in particular stand out. Upkeep of the field, fences and dugouts has been a priority under Aday, with the Eagles' latest upgrade -- a new scoreboard -- installed over the weekend. The time, effort and money devoted to the facilities is about more than just looks, however.
"I've always had my mentors tell me, 'You look good, you play good.' We started that with uniforms last year, and now we're letting that transfer to our facilities, trying to get those improved," Aday said. "You want to get up every day and protect something you're proud of, so we've made a lot of facility upgrades. It's a lot of things that seem minor in discussion, but it adds up to a lot."
But a nice field doesn't win you baseball games. On that front, Aday said that the team's improvements on the field all come back to the same theme: getting the little things right, from fundamentals of the game to the right mentality on the field.
"It's a lot of the small things, which is something I preached to them last year," he said. "(The players) talk about what they want to have, what kind of records they want to have. But I don't think they really put two and two together (last year) as far as, 'Hey, I've got to do this late May through January, that way I'm prepared to win games in February through April and hopefully into May.' "
The shift in the program seems to be the new normal for baseball at Tremont. With no seniors and only two juniors on the Eagles' squad, that established norm has a solid foundation of young players who will be trained up in a consistent system and culture under Aday.
Those two juniors, Ryker Thomas and Jonah Lynch, are critical blocks in the foundation Aday has built, as is sophomore Andrew Curtis. The three have taken on leadership roles on a team with a lot of youth.
Thomas said his leadership role has been an adjustment, but the positive shift in the program since last season has made the transition more than worthwhile.
"It's incredible. I love the change," he said. "I think everybody is picking up more responsibilities and expectations, and really starting to buy into the program and what the coaches are saying."
Lynch has been equally thrilled with the team's development, citing the culture change as a major factor in the turnaround.
"I think everybody is really excited that we're winning games. It makes practice a lot better," Lynch said. "It's easier to be here. When you're getting shut out every game, it makes you not like it as much. Now it's a lot better."
Between the improvements to the field and the team's game, Lynch is eager to see what the future holds for the Eagles.
"We have a really young team, but you can really tell that we're making strides," he said. "Guys are making plays in the games that they weren't before. They're getting better every day, and it's really exciting to see."
While the team's enthusiasm has been a welcome change, Aday has told his players to guard against the biggest stumbling block to continued improvement: self-satisfaction.
"That's been our message this whole past week: 'Don't be satisfied,'" Aday said. "There's still a lot of wins left on the table, still a lot of games you can compete in."
If the Eagles can avoid that pitfall, the future looks bright for this youthful program on the rise.
"We're trying to make a presentable, well-run baseball program -- a competitive team that can compete with the best of them," Aday said. "It's definitely been a process, but at the same time, I think it's going to be very rewarding for our guys, the community and the school."
