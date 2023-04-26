Tremont Attendance Center, Mantachie High School and Itawamba Agricultural High School all had athletes competing at their track and field region meets last Thursday, April 20 at Tishomingo County High School in Iuka.
Tremont had six individual athletes and two relay teams competing at the Region 1-1A meet. Three individuals and one relay team advanced to the North Half Meet. Ryan Honeycutt placed second (5-08.50) in the boys high jump. Paige Gillespie finished second(6:34.00) in the girls 1,600-meter run, and Baylex Ewing finished third in the shot put(29-04.50). The girls 4x800 relay team, Grace Gillespie, Olivia Gillespie ,Kylee Letson and Martina De Miguel, finished third (14:52.00).
Mantachie had eight individuals and five relay teams competing in the Region 1-2A meet.. Seven individuals and one relay team advanced to North Half. Cayley Miller won the high jump with a height of 5-02.00 to lead the Mustangs. Nate Kelley and Willis Hopkins finished second and fourth, respectively, in the boys shot put. Kelley recorded a distance of 35.07.00 and Hopkins 23-03.00. Alex Rogers finished in fourth-place(8-06.00) in the boys pole vault. Hunter Hester finished fourth in the boys long jump(18-01.00). Kaysley Hill advanced in two events individually; in the girls long jump, she finished third (14-07.00), and finished fourth in the 300m hurdles(56.39). The girls 4x400 relay team, Caley Miller, Carlie Miller, Kaysley Hill and Annie Amon, set a personal record and finished fourth with a time of 4:51.00
IAHS sent ten individuals and five relay teams to the Region 1-4A meet. Of those, six individuals and three relay teams advanced to North Half. Olivia Smith and Carmen Rucker led the Indians with first-place finishes. Smith finished first in the long jump(16-02.00. and Rucker won the shot put event(30-04.00). Madison Dabbs was third in shot put(27-10.50); Kelsei Dilworth finished third in the 100m dash(12.74) and fourth in the 200m dash(27.63), and Karlie Edwards placed fourth in the 400m dash(1:06.55). Smith placed third in the 100m hurdles(27.41). She also placed third in the 300m hurdles(52.35) and Edwards was fourth(53.07).
With a distance of 21-03.00, Grant Hutton placed third in the boys long jump.
The girls 4x100 relay, Kelsei Dilworth, Carly Shells, Talina Cruse, Destiny Hayden, finished third(54.08), the 4x200 relay, Karlie Edwards, Hayden, Shells, Kyleigh Cook, placed fourth (1:54.00) and the 4x400 relay, Edwards, McAlexander, Skyler Partlow, Melanie Holt, placed fourth(4:45.00).
All three schools will compete in the North State Meet Friday. Tremont will be at Potts Camp High School, Mantachie at Winona High School and IAHS at Pontotoc High School. The top-four in each event will advance to the State Championship Meet.
