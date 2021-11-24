The IAHS Indians and Lady Indians had a tall task of playing two stout opponents last week. The teams welcomed the Saltillo Tigers to Fulton, and they then traveled to Booneville to face the Blue Devils. Offensive struggles and turnovers loomed heavy for both teams in defeat.
(G) Saltillo 47 IAHS 37
The Itawamba Lady Indians have struggled offensively throughout the early part of the season. They’ve got good shots, but they can’t get them to fall. Tuesday was no different, as they welcomed the Saltillo Lady Tigers to Fulton. Saltillo jumped out to a 7-2 lead after one. They extended their lead to 15-9 at the half and 30-17 at the end of 3. In the 4th, the Lady Indians turned up their full court defense and battled back to tie the game 37-37 with a few seconds left to force overtime. In the overtime, the Lady Indians couldn’t get a shot to fall, and Saltillo escaped with a 47-37 victory. Kelsei Dilworth led the team with 9 points and Kiyyah Adams added 7. The loss put IAHS at 1-5 on the season.
(B) Saltillo 59 IAHS 38
The guy’s contest was a low scoring defensive battle throughout the first half with Saltillo holding a slim led 11-6 after one. In the second quarter, the shots weren’t falling for the Indians and turnovers led to easy baskets for the visiting Tigers, which led 29-19 at the half. In the second half, Saltillo continued to use their full court press to reign terror on the Indians as they extended their lead after three to 43-31. Saltillo dominated the fourth quarter outscoring the home-standing Indians 16-7 to leave Fulton with a 59-38 victory. In the loss, sophomore Grant Hutton poured in 21 points. The loss dropped the Indians record to 2-4 on the season.
(G) Booneville 75 IAHS 42
The Booneville Lady Blue Devils used a 22-0 run the end the 1st quarter and never looked back as they ran away from the Lady Indians. Kelsei Dilworth was a lone bright spot on the night as she led the Lady Indians with 22 points. Layla Wilson chipped in 10 points. IAHS fell to 1-6 on the season.
(B) Booneville 85 IAHS 40
The IAHS Indians struggled shooting throughout the contest, and Booneville used a strong third quarter to route the Indians. Booneville outscored the Indians 46-16 in the second half. Grant Hutton poured in 18 points, and Ben Orr added 10. The loss put the Indians at 2-5 on the season.