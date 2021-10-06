First it was the Lions (Hamilton), then it was the Tigers (Hatley), and this week it was time for the Bears (Alcorn Central). Mantachie completed the Wizard of Oz gauntlet, vanquishing everyone in their path, save last week’s debacle with the Wicked Witch of the Southwest (Mooreville), giving them their best start since 1995, and all but assuring themselves a spot in the postseason.
The Mustangs took a drive to get started, trading punts with Alcorn Central, but struck quickly on their second, by air uncharacteristically, as junior quarterback Jaycob Hawkes sailed one long to junior receiver Hunter Hester for a 30-yard touchdown to take the early lead.
On the ensuing possession the Bears were driving but junior linebacker Jase White forced a fumble which was recovered by freshman defensive back Branson Underwood who returned it the full 62 yards for the first Mustang defensive touchdown since 2015, making it 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
Alcorn Central returned the call immediately with dual-threat quarterback Charlie Staley breaking free for a 61-yard scoring dash of his own, but a failed extra point attempt kept the margin at 14-6.
Maximizing the two minutes left in the period Mantachie returned to their air, with Hawkes dialing up long distance and junior do-it-all Luke Ellis accepting the charges, collecting the call, and scoring a 62-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 20-6 to close out the first quarter.
With Alcorn again threatening it was White who once again came up big defensively, intercepting a Staley pass in the endzone for a touchback, and minutes later the offense cashed in on the favor as Hawkes spiraled one into Hester for his second score of the night that made it 28-6 early in the second.
A busted play on the next drive for Alcorn Central turned into a disaster for the Mustang defense, who in an effort to possibly recover a botched snap, left nobody at home in the event of a Bear recovery, which Staley mustered and then quickly scampered 71-yards for the score, narrowing the visitors’ deficit once more to 28-12.
That would be the last points Mantachie’s defense would surrender the rest of the night and following that score, on the ensuing kickoff, in an effort to avoid dangerous returner Hester, the Bears elected to kick short at White, who made them pay, returning the ball 48 yards all the way down to the Alcorn 11-yard-line, where they scored on the very next play, an option pitch to Ellis that made it 35-12, still not even halfway through the second quarter.
Attempting to respond once more the Bears ultimately coughed up the brown pill, fumbling on a run up the middle that was recovered by senior defensive back Austin Miller, setting up the Mustangs on the short side of the field at the 37-yard-line, quickly scoring with White, seeking compensation for his hard work on defense and special teams, got the offensive carry and scored from 11-yards out, widening the gap to 41-12 at halftime.
The clock was running from the onset of the second half which minimized the amount of damage anyone could do, and the Mustangs also took the opportunity to work in some youthful backups and utilize the time as a sort of live-action exercise coming at the expense of adding more points, but providing much-needed experience instead.
Early in the fourth quarter Mantachie received pittance for their good faith sportsmanship, after Underwood recovered his second fumble of the game on defense to set up good field position yet again for his offense, who opted to flex their muscles one more time, as Hawkes shipped more airmail to Hester, expedited 61 yards for a score, followed by Ellis’ sixth extra point of the night to cap the game’s tab at a 48-12 bill.
The Mustangs still very quietly rushed for 221 yards, despite most of the scoring coming through the airwaves for a change, led by rising star Braedon Sauls who finished with 94 yards on just 11 carries, while Hester and White added 45 apiece.
Hester and Ellis, the team’s dynamos did most of the damage offensively, with Hester going for 165 total yards and three scores, while Ellis had 88 total yards and a pair of touchdowns to his own credit. Hawkes final line showed 189 yards and four touchdowns on just six completions; a more than respectable entry considering the passing restraints of the single-wing offense.
Not only did the last defensive score for Mantachie come in the 2015 season (an interception by c/o ’16 Alston Dill), but it was also the last time a Mustangs’ receiver turned in a triple digit yardage total (c/o ’16 Trey Hughes), which Hester did Friday with 120. Additionally, it was the first four passing touchdown game for a quarterback since 2013 when Dustin Carrell did so during a year in which he led 2A North classification in passing yards, but also at a time in which the Mustangs would regularly throw 20 or more times in a game.
The win moves the Mantachie to (5-1) overall and starts them at (1-0) in division play. While it does not definitively lock them into a playoff spot, it is more than feasible, as four of the five division teams will make it in and Alcorn Central does not figure to match-up well with their remaining opponents.
The Mustangs will be on the road next week, continuing division play at Water Valley, deep in the seclusion of Yalobusha County, with a 7pm kickoff.