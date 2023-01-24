In the school’s library Jan. 18, Mantachie High School’s Darby Pitts signed to continue her basketball career at Mississippi University for Women. Pitts is averaging 17.5 points per game this season and has scored almost 1,600 points as a Lady Mustang.
Pitts scored her 1,500th career point on Jan. 10 in a game against Wheeler and as of Jan. 22 has scored 1,551, but she’s more than just a shooter and that’s something she takes pride in.
“I’m really proud of the points I've scored,” said Pitts, before explaining the pride she has in the work she’s done to become a better all-around player. “I've worked a lot on my defensive game so I can be a good player on both ends of the court. Last year I was second on the team in rebounding, and I'm currently leading our team in rebounding this year. I’ve also led our team in steals for the past three seasons.”
Mantachie girls head coach Carleigh King praised Pitts and her accomplishments as well as emphasized the influence Pitts has on not only her basketball teammates but the entire athletic department at Mantachie.
"I am incredibly proud of Darby and all that she has accomplished throughout her career at Mantachie, both on and off the court. When you consider her work ethic, she really sets the standard of what is expected out of our athletes at Mantachie,” King said. “Darby's drive and competitiveness, I believe, will allow her to excel at the next level. I look forward to continuing to support her in this next chapter of her life."
For Pitts, the opportunity to play at MUW is about more than statistics and numbers.
“Being able to sign and play at the next level means more than just the game to me,” Pitts explained. “I never really knew how much I would like basketball, but it’s brought so many great people and memories into my life. No matter where my career takes me, the highlight of playing basketball was getting to play with my two sisters, Ella and Georgia. I’ve worked really hard to get to where I am today, and I couldn’t have done it without the many people in my life.”
Pitts will continue her career next year wearing W blue and Welty blue with the Owls, but she hopes her example of the success that hard work and dedication can bring continues.
“I have always hoped that if I got nothing else out of basketball that I at least showed others what it takes to get to where I am and be a player that younger athletes can look up to,” Pitts said. “I hope to encourage others around me to understand that if you put your mind to something you can achieve your dream. I give all glory to God, because without him it would be impossible.”
