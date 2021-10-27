IAHS's Kinsey Plunkett (left) finished third in the 200-yard freestyle and Reese Johnson (right) won the 500-yard freestyle and placed second in the 100-yard butterfly at the MHSAA Class I state swim meet at the Tupelo Aquatic Center in Tupelo on Saturday.
Itawamba Agricultural High School’s swim team competed in the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s class I state championship meet on Saturday at the Tupelo Aquatic Center in Tupelo. The girls' team finished seventh and the boys eighth.
Reese Johnson won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:50.95, beating out the second place finisher by more than 15 seconds. Johnson also finished second in the 100-yard butterfly event. Kinsey Plunkett reached the podium with a time good for third place in the 200-yard freestyle.
Sam Holland was the only other IAHS swimmer to compete in the finals individually. He finished sixth in the 50-yard freestyle.
In the relay events, the boys' team of Brennen Chatham, Noah Evans, Ruffino Castro, Sam Holland and Jayden Turner finished sixth in the 400-yard freestyle, seventh in the 200-yard medley and eighth in the 200-yard freestyle. The girls' team of Johnson, Plunkett, Addy Williamson and Noel Armstrong placed sixth in the 400 freestyle and eighth in the 200 freestyle.