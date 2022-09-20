Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Itawamba County.
COLUMBUS - The Itawamba Indians traveled to Columbus to take on the New Hope Trojans in a battle of undefeated teams.
The Indians played spoiler to a Trojan Homecoming as a second half offensive explosion led to a 34-7 road win.
It was tough sledding in the first half offensively for IAHS, as they could only muster 135 total yards in the first half. But the Indians' defense did their part to help.
After the offense went three-and-out on their opening possession, the Indian defense forced a fumble, and Aaron Shook scooped it up and ran it in for a 6-yard touchdown and a 6-0 Indian lead.
In the second quarter, IAHS got the ground game going a bit. Senior Isaac Smith had runs of 8 yards and 20 yards, then extended the IAHS lead on a 1 yard run to put the Indians up 13-0. The Trojans scored on a 5-yard touchdown run of their own right before the halftime break to make it 13-7.
It was all Indians in the second half. Itawamba outscored the Trojans 21-0 in the second half to take the lopsided victory. Smith had big touchdown runs (65 and 58 yards), and Ty Davis connected with Thomas Kline for a 16 yard touchdown.
Extra Points
Turning Point: With 3:50 left in the 3rd, Isaac Smith went untouched for a 65-yard touchdown to give IAHS a 20-7 lead.
Point Man: Isaac Smith had 9 receptions for 49 yards and 11 carries for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Notes
• IAHS forced three first-half turnovers.
• Ty Davis finished 23-of-35 passing with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.
• IAHS had a balanced attack with 169 passing yards and 233 rushing yards on the night.
• The Indians have outscored their first four opponents by an average margin of 24 points.