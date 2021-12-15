The Mustangs took the floor last week for two non-division matchups, both home games, against the likes of Mooreville and Thrasher, falling to the former on Tuesday before dominating the latter on Friday.
Mooreville’s Lady Troopers went wire-to-wire giving the Lady Stangs more than they could gallop past Tuesday night, with 26-57 final score and a lone ranger in double-figures, junior guard Darby Pitts (10).
Meanwhile the boys fell behind early, a gap which eventually widened to as many as 16 before a late push inside the last four minutes by the Mustangs swindled the deficit down to as few as four, but ultimately ran out of time, falling 50-57. Senior Cade Bennett had a team-high 19 points, while junior Koda Hayles turned in 13 to his own credit.
Both teams’ luck drastically improved three nights later back in the corral against the Runnin’ Rebels of Thrasher, with the girls stampeding out to a 34-21 first half lead and never looking back, winning by double digits, 60-50 and led by junior Abby Patterson, who went off for a season-high 18 points that included four three pointers.
Senior Jaden Trulove turned in her best offensive night of the season from the post, netting 16 points while Pitts again found herself in double figures with 11 to accompany a line of 10 rebounds and six assists. The win pushed the Lady Mustangs back to .500 at (5-5) on the regular season, rebounding well after a slow start to the campaign.
The boys game was an onslaught from the onset as well, with Mantachie leading 37-19 by halftime, 59-28 through three, and winning comfortably 76-40 with most of the starters having rested the entire fourth quarter.
Despite the last period breather Bennett and Hayles each found a way to tally 15 points, while junior pals Jaycob Hawkes and Tyler Edge finished with 12 and 10 respectively. In all, nine different Mustangs scored a bucket and all 13 players on the varsity roster saw meaningful minutes, a dividend sure to payoff sooner rather than later.
For now, the Mustangs will be satisfied with their (7-4) start to the year in Shane Hayles first season on the Mantachie bench.
This week will feature another pair of home matchups, against Alcorn Central and Water Valley, two division opponents, but these first meetings will serve practically as scouting opportunities, not counting towards the regional standings, with division play not opening until after Christmas break.