Teams traveled from across northeast Mississippi to compete in the Mantachie Lions Club Archery Tournament Friday and Saturday at Mantachie High School. Mantachie High School finished second with a score of 3,167. They were led by Tanner Boutwell who earned Top Boy Archer with an individual score of 287.
IAHS tennis splits to open season
The Itawamba Agricultural High School tennis team went 1-1 on the week. The Indians lost at Saltillo High School last Tuesday 5-2 and picked up a win at home last Thursday over North Pontotoc with a 7-0 score. The junior varsity team won 5-2 Thursday night.
Individual scores from the Saltillo match: Ben Orr won the varsity boys singles 6-0 and 6-2. Helen Davis and Ava Logan won the varsity girls doubles team 1 match 2-6, 6-4, 1-0. Other varsity scores: girls singles - Presley Quinn, 3-6,4-6; boys doubles team 1 - Landon Brown / Frank Rodriguez, 3-6,2-6; boys doubles team 2 - Carson Gray / Cody Jones, 3-6,6-3, 0-1; girls doubles team two - Shakiera Gardner / Maya Spencer, 6-4, 3-6, 0-1; mixed doubles - Wyatt Arnold / Rylee Claire Hughes, 0-6, 0-6.
IAHS head tennis coach James Bracken was proud of his team’s effort in the match.
“It was awesome to see our kids go out and play to the level that they played. Saltillo is a team that plays for North half in 5A almost every year in recent history,” Bracken said. “We played them until their backs were against the wall. I am really proud of the effort they showed in the match and am excited to see them continue to play at that level.”
On Thursday, Feb. 23, the Indians swept North Pontotoc at home. Results: Boys singles - Frank Rodriguez, 6-3, 6-1; girls singles - Helen Davis, 6-0, 6-1. Boys doubles team 1 - Landon Brown / Carson Gray, 6-3, 7-5; boys doubles team 2 - Wyatt Arnold / Jacob Gray, 6-3, 6-3; girls doubles team 1 - Ava Logan / Presley Quinn, 6-0, 6-0; girls doubles team 2 - Rylee Claire Hughes / Maya Spencer, 6-1, 6-1; mixed doubles - Ben Orr / Shakiera Gardner, 6-1, 6-1.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
areas, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette,
Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.
* WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
- A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to
produce widespread rainfall amounts of between two and four
inches with local totals in excess of four inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&