Last Tuesday, IAHS defeated Mantachie High School 3299 to 3281. Mantachie’s H.G. Gillean was the top girl shooter with a 287. IAHS’s Sawyer Montgomery was the top boy with a 294.
The following Friday, the teams faced off again with IAHS coming out on top 3276-3253. Montgomery was the top boy archer with a 289 and Mantachie’s McKenna Barber shot a 278 to earn top girl honors.
Golf
Last Tuesday, the IAHS golf teams faced South Pontotoc at Fulton Country Club. The IAHS boys shot a 180 to South Pontotoc’s 191 to get the season opening win. Jeremiah Bell was the medalist with a 38. Carter Wood shot a 42, Brantley Wiygul 47, Lawson Burton 53 and Gage Wood 54.
The Lady Indians fell to the Lady Cougars with South Pontotoc shooting a 109 to IAHS’s 114. Macy Strickland shot a 53, Hadley Wiygul 61 and Jade Smith 67.
On Thursday, March 3, the teams traveled to Trace Country Club to play host Saltillo High School and Corinth High School. The IAHS boys edged Saltillo for the win with a team score of 183. Bell was medalist with a 37. Burton shot a 43, B. Wiygul 51, C. Wood 52, Reagan Simmons 57 and Evan Conner 62. The girls finished third with a score of 113. Strickland had a 52, Wiygul 61 and Smith 62.
Tennis
The Indians and Lady Indians came up short when they opened division play at Corinth on Tuesday, March 1.
IAHS evened their division record at 1-1 with a 5-2 win over Mooreville last Friday.