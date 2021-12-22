Yarbrough signs with Delta State
IAHS soccer standout signed to play collegiate soccer at Delta State University.
ICC volleyball plays first season
The ICC opened their first season of play in late January. The first home matches were played in early February at the Davis Events Center.
Lady Mustangs finish year as state runner-up
The Mantachie High School softball team's fantastic postseason run came to an end in Starkville in May with the Lady Mustangs falling in the state championship series and finishing second in Class 2A.
IAHS soccer teams win 2-4A titles
Both the boys and girls soccer teams won division 2-4A in January. It was also the boys first time to advance to the postseason in program history.
MHS girls, IAHS boys win county bowling tournament
The Mantachie High School girls bowling team and the IAHS boys team won the county tournament at Itawamba Thunderbowl in January. IAHS’s Taylor Bennett was the top girl bowler, and Mantachie’s Seth Guin was the top boy.
Hester plays in Dream All-American Bowl
Mantachie’s Reed Hester played in the Dream All-American Bowl in Gulf Shores, Alabama on Jan. 18.
Ramey earns 500th career win
The Tremont Eagles beat TCPS on Jan. 29 to give Tremont head coach Brady Ramey his 500th career win. The Tremont native has served as head coach at both Tremont and IAHS.
Montgomery named All-Region
Mantachie’s Ramsey Montgomery finished second in the team’s bowling Class I, Region II regional to earn All-Region distinction.
Tremont trio makes bowling All-Region team
Logan Robinson, Konner Rogers and Luke Robinson finished third, fourth and fifth at the Class I, Region II regional to make the All- Region team.
Howard makes All-Region team
IAHS’s Kady Howard made the All-Region team after placing third the bowling team’s regional in Cleveland.
Ewing named volunteer assistant at MSU
Fulton native and former Mississippi State All-American returned to Starkville as a volunteer assistant to the Bulldogs.
TAC boys, MHS girls region runner-ups
The Tremont boys and Mantachie girls bowling teams both finished second in Class I, Region II to earn a trip to the state tournament in Jackson. Mantachie’s boys advanced to state after earning a wildcard berth.
Logan signs with ICC
IAHS soccer standout Emma Logan signed with the ICC women’s soccer team in February.
Montgomery makes All-State team
Mantachie’s Ramsey Montgomery bowled a 514 series to make the Class I girls All-State team in February.
Hester signs with Mississippi College
Mantachie High School offensive lineman Reed Hester signed to play college football for the Mississippi College Choctaws in February.
Lesley named West Virginia defensive coordinator
Former IAHS All-State football player Jordan Lesley was named to Defensive Coordinator for the West Virginia University football team in February.
10 Indians, Lady Indians make All-Division
10 IAHS soccer players made the 2-4A All-Division teams: Emma Logan, Emma Conner, Haley Ricks, Elizabeth Gann and Julianna Motes made the girls’ team while Luke Yarbrough, Ryder Grubbs, Maddox Hendricks, William Blake and Frank Rodriguez made the boys’ team.
Duthu passes 1,000 points in career
Mantachie High School senior Alex Duthu scored the 1,000th point of his career on Jan. 26 against TCPS.
Seven named soccer All-Stars
IAHS’s Haley Ricks, Emma Conner, Emma Logan, Julianna Motes, Luke Yarbrough, William Blake and Frank Rodriguez played in the North Mississippi All-Star soccer matches in Tupelo in February.
Keith Steele passes away
Former IAHS football player Keith Steele passed away in February. Steele would return to Fulton in the mid-90s as head coach.
Lady Mustangs reach quarterfinals for first time
The Mantachie girls basketball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the MHSAA state playoffs for the first time in program history in February.
IAHS boys plays in the Big House
The IAHS boys basketball team reached the state-semifinals in the MHSAA state playoffs for the first time since 1988 in February.
Collier gets 600th win at ICC
ICC head baseball coach and Mantachie native Rick Collier got his 600th win at ICC with a 10-8 win over No. 2 Pearl River in April.
Four Mantachie basketball players make 1-2A teams
Madison Jones and Darby Pitts were named to the girls 1-2A basketball All-Division team after leading the Lady Mustangs to the third round of the playoffs. The Mustangs finished second in the division with Alex Duthu and Dylan Bennett earning spots on the boys team
IAHS wins Lion’s Club Tournament
The IAHS archery team won the high school division at the Lion’s Club Tournament hosted by the Mantachie Lion’s Club in February.
Two Mantachie powerlifters advance to state meet
Cousins Reed Hester and Ethan Brown advanced to the MHSAA 2A state powerlifting meet in Jackson. Brown had a podium finish, pacing third in his event.
Kirk notches 500th win
ICC head softball coach Andy Kirk picked up the 500th win of his career after a 9-1 decision over Mississippi Delta in late winter.
IAHS’s Wilson, Hampton and Smith earn 2-4A awards.
After a very successful 2020-21 campaign, IAHS head boys basketball coach Darryl Wilson was named to 2-4A Coach of the Year, point guard Keondra Hampton was selected co-Most Valuable Player and Isaac Smith earned Defensive Player of the Year.
Adams named Co-Defensive Player of the Year
Kiyyah Adams of the IAHS girls basketball team was named the 2-4A co-Defensive Player of the Year for the 2020-21 basketball season when awards were announced at the end of the season.
Gann, King compete at state meet
IAHS’s Elizabeth Gann and Katelynn King competed at the state powerlifting meet at the Mississippi Coliseum in the
Mantachie, IAHS archery wins North Half
The Mantachie and IAHS archery teams won the North Half Championships in Class I and Class II in April.
Four Indians, three Lady Indians named All-Division
IAHS’s boys basketball team placed four on the All-Division list. Davon Wilder and Arvesta Troupe made the team while Caden Prestage and Grant Hutton were Honorable Mentions. Tonya Warren represented the Lady Indians on the team with Kendra Blackmon and Kaitlyn Plunkett being Honorable Mentions.
Lady Indians named MACCC North division and conference Co-Champions
A 12-2 record in a regular season shortened due to COVID-19 earned the ICC women’s basketball team a share of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference North division title with Coahoma Community College. The two schools shared the MACCC Championship with Jones College because no state tournament was held in 2021.
Eagles, Lady Eagles earn All-Division honors
Five members of the Tremont boys team earned All-Division honors: Devin Pounders, Brayden Burroughs and Tyler Whitaker made the 2-1A team. Konner Sartin and Chase Parker were Honorable Mentions. Mallory Holley made the girls 2-1A team, and Madison Weaver was named an Honorable Mention.
IAHS repeats as archery state champs
With no tournament being played in 2020, the IAHS archery team successfully defended their 2019 class II state championship.
Lady Mustangs win 1-2A title
The Mantachie softball team won the 1-2A division crown in April.
Domino named MACCC Player of the Week
Fulton native and ICC standout Lane Domino was named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s Player of the Week after a big week at the plate for the Indians.
Hampton makes All-Area team
IAHS’s Keondra Hampton was named to the Daily Journal’s All-Area team after helping his team to a state semifinals appearance.
Gentry top-overall boy at state archery tournament
Mantachie’s Mac Gentry was the top boy scorer across all classifications at the state archery meet in Jackson in April.
IAHS golf wins division
The IAHS golf team, led by Jeremiah Bell and Lawson Burton, led the Indians to the 2-4A division championship at Pontotoc. The team finished sixth at the state tournament.
Four local athletes, coach honored
Tremont’s Brayden Burroughs, Mantachie’s Madison Jones and IAHS’s Elizabeth and Kate Gann along with IAHS head football coach and athletic director Clint Hoots were honored at the Night of Champions hosted by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, District 1 in April.
Logan, Yarbrough named All-Area
After leading their respective soccer teams to 2-4A championships, IAHS’s Emma Logan and Luke Yarbrough were named to the Daily Journal All-Area team in the spring.
Three middle school teams win state
IAC, MAC and Tremont’s junior high team won the Archery in Mississippi Schools state championships in their respective divisions.
Tremont track sends six to state
In their first season of competion in recent memory, the Tremont Eagles boys track team sent six to the state track meet with Devin Pounders medaling.
Collier named 2-4A Defensive Player of the Year
IAHS’s Stone Collier was named the 2-4A Defensive Player of the Year after a nice season behind the plate for the Indians.
ICC softball wins regular season championships
ICC won the 2021 MACCC regular season championship and hosted the state tournament where they finished second in a field that featured five NJCAA top-20 teams.
Barber, Green and Moore selected as All-Stars
Mantachie’s Lynsey Barber and IAHS’s Lexi Green and Marly Moore played in the Robertson’s Sportswear Northeast Mississippi Softball Coaches Association All-Star games in June. Barber played in the 1A-3A game. Green and Moore played in the 4A-6A game.
Gann, Troupe medal at state meet
IAHS’s Arvesta Troupe won silver in the high jump and Kate Gann finished second in the 3,200-meter race and third in the 1,600m race to lead the IAHS contingent at the state meet in Pearl.
Eight play in NEMBSCA game
Tremont’s Konner Sartin, Devin Pounders and Chase Parker, Mantachie’s Alex Duthu, Madison Jones and Ella Pitts and IAHS’s Keondra Hampton and Davon Wilder played in the Northeast Mississippi Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game in Booneville in June.
Broadway wins gold, Duthu takes bronze
Tanner Broadway finished first in the high jump event at the 2A state track and field meet in Pearl in the spring. Alex Duthu finished third in the high jump.
Three play in NEMFCA All-Star game
IAHS’s Derreco Dilworth and Wade Cannon as well as Mantachie’s Reed Hester played in the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association’s All-Star game in May at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
15 of county’s baseball players make All-Division teams
Tremont, 2-1A: Brayden Burroughs, First team. Devin Pounders and Gentry Lynch, Second team.
Mantachie, 1-2A: Patrick Mangels and Luke Ellis, First team. Hunter West, Second team.
IAHS, 2-4A: Stone Collier, William Blake, Isaac Smith, Brantley Wiygul, Byson Walters and Cooper Waddle – First team. Ty Davis, Cameron Deaton and Sam Mabus – Second team.
Montgomery, Mann named Coaches of the Year
Mantachie head softball coach Kristi Montgomery and IAHS head coach Jeffrey Mann were both named Coach of the Year in their respective divisions after both teams posted successful seasons.
McClain, Barber and Montgomery earn Player of the Year honors
IAHS’s Chloe McClain and Mantachie’s Lynsey Barber were both named their divisions’ Defensive Player of the Year. Ramsey Montgomery with Mantachie was named the 1-2A Pitcher of the Year.
Five Lady Mustangs make All-Division teams
After winning division 1-2A, five Mantachie softball players earned All-Division honors. Lynsey Barber, Ramsey Montgomery, Hanna Grace Gillean and Lillianna Cates made the First team with Madison Jones making the Second team.
Eight IAHS softball players named to All-Division teams
Eight Lady Indians were named to the All-Division teams. First team: Lexi Green, Chloe McClain, Riley Sheffield and Kaylee Owens. Second team: Katelynn King, Fischer Short, Marly Moore and Layla Owens.
Collier retires
Mantachie native and longtime Mantachie coach Scott Collier retired from the Mississippi Public School system in late May.
Deaton, Mangels named All-Stars
IAHS’s Cameron Deaton and Mantachie’s Patrick Mangels represented the county in the Northeast Mississippi Coaches Association for Better Baseball’s All Star game in Corinth.
Ewing wins Bank of Hope match-play event
Fulton native Ally Ewing picked up her second win on the LPGA Tour with a win at the Bank of Hope match-play event at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada in late May. Ewing played seven matches totaling 122 holes over five days to win the tournament.
Domino named to MACCC First Team
Lane Domino was one of seven ICC baseball players to earn all-conference honors. Domino led the Indians with 13 home runs and was named to the MACCC First Team.
Moore named Champion of Character
Former Mantachie and current Blue Mountain bowler Peter Moore was named a Champion of Character team member by the Mid-South Conference in the spring.
Cannon signs with ICC
IAHS’s Wade Cannon signed in the winter to play football at Itawamba Community College.
Hayles named Mantachie boys basketball coach
Shane Hayles was approved by the Itawamba County School board in June as the new boys basketball coach at Mantachie.
Mangels, Collier named All-State
Two catchers, Mantachie’s Patrick Mangels and IAHS’s Stone Collier made their classification’s All-State teams.
Hill signs with Blue Mountain
IAHS softball’s Emma Kate Hill signed to continue her playing career at Blue Mountain College in June.
Ramey earns PGA Tour card
In June, Fulton’s Chad Ramey finished tied for 13th to move past the “fail-safe” point threshold for the season to earn a PGA Tour card for the following season.
Gentry signs with Blue Mountain
Standout Mantachie archer Mac Gentry signed to shoot for Blue Mountain College in late spring.
Montgomery makes All-State team
Mantachie’s Ramsey Montgomery earned a spot on the SB Live All-State team after a stellar postseason performance.
Ricks signs with Northwest
IAHS soccer’s Haley Ricks signed with Northwest Mississippi Community College in June.
Ramey gets first professional win in Maine
With his dad caddying and a week after earning his PGA Tour card, Chad Ramey won the first professional tournament of his career in 87 starts at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Live and Work in Main Open at Falmouth Country Club.
Barber named NEMSBCA Player of the Year
Mantachie’s Lynsey Barber made history in June when she became the first softball player the history of the program to be selected the 1A/2A/3A Player of the Year by the Northeast Mississippi Softball Coaches Association.