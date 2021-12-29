Nash Bennett wins national championship
IAHS’s Nash Bennett won the National Wheelchair Basketball Association’s Varsity National Invitational Tournament in June in Wichita, Kansas.
Gillean, Barber, Montgomery named All-State
Hanna Grace Gillean, Lynsey Barber and Ramsey Montgomery were all named to the 2A All-State team after leading the Mantachie Lady Mustangs to an appearance in the MHSAA state championship and a state runner-up finish.
Moore signs with ICC
IAHS softball’s Marly Moore signed to continue her athletic career with the ICC softball program.
Pair of Lady Mustangs named All-Area
Mantachie’s Lynsey Barber and Ramsey Montgomery were named to the Daily Journal All-Area softball team.
Three win CSBL summer championship
Three IAHS baseball players, Evan Taylor, Ashton Johnson and Colton Basden, won the Cotton States League High School Championship in New Albany in July.
Five Itawambians named to All-Academic teams
Five Itawamba county natives were named to All-Academic teams by the NJCAA. Quinn Bennett and Noah Locastro made the First Team. Genise Dabbs, Lane Domino and Reese Ruth all made the Third Team.
Collier named All-Area
IAHS’s Stone Collier was named to the Daily Journal All-Area baseball team.
Mantachie inducts new football Hall of Fame class
The Mantachie High School Gridiron Club inducted four new members into their Hall of Fame: Mitch Grissom, George Poteet, Kim Glissen and Billy Eads were selected for their contributions as coach and players to the program.
IAHS cheer receives bid to Nationals
The Itawamba Agricultural High School cheer team earned a bid to Nationals at the National Cheerleaders Association Cheer camp held in mid-July at ICC.
Embrey signs with Blue Mountain
Tremont's Riley Embrey signed in November to continue her archery career at Blue Mountain College.
Elite 14U play in World Series
The North Mississippi Elite 14U travel baseball team competed in the Grand Slam World Series in Panama City Beach, Florid
Former ICC Indians Houston Harding wins National Championship
Former ICC pitcher Houston Harding won a national championship with the Mississippi State baseball team.
Brian Long inducted into Hall of Fame
Former Itawamba Agricultural High School head baseball coach Brian Long was inducted into the Mississippi Association of Coaches’ Crossroads Diamond Club Hall of Fame on June 10.
Hampton, Wilder sign with JUCOs
IAHS basketball players Keondra Hampton and Davon Wilder signed with a pair of community colleges to continue their playing career. Hampton signed with Mississippi Delta Community College and Wilder with Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Collier wins state, regional with 49ers advances to World Series
Stone Collier, playing with the Tupelo 49ers won the American Legion state and regional championships to advance to the World Series.
Ramey receives PGA Tour card
Fulton’s Chad Ramey officially received his PGA Tour card at the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour’s regular season at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Nebraska.
Ewing plays for Team USA in Solheim Cup
Ally Ewing was a member of Team USA in the Solheim Cup for the second time in her career. The 2021 Solheim was held at Iverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.
IAHS football plays 100th season
IAHS football took to the football for its 100th season in 2021. The Indians went 11-2 on the year before falling in the third round of the playoffs.
Gann breaks school record
IAHS senior Kate Gann shattered the former school record in September when she clocked a 19:51.4 time at the Tupelo Invitational. Gann holds nine of the top-10 times in program history.
ICC women’s soccer upsets no. 6 East Central
The Lady Indians beat East Central 2-1 in September for an upset of the nation’s no. 6 team
Mustangs open season with best start since 1995
Mantachie’s football team opened the 2021 season 4-1 for their best start since 1995. The Mustangs finished the season 6-5, falling to Amory in the first round of the MHSAA state playoffs.
Homan, Riley finish in top-5 at state mid-am
Clay Homan finished fourth and Rickey Riley fifth at the Mississippi Men’s State Mid-Amateur in October at Tupelo Country Club.
Collier plays in World Series wins two national awards
Collier received two national awards at the conclusion of the American Legion World Series, the Click Cowger RBI award and the James Daniel Sportsmanship award. Collier played in the tournament with the Tupelo 49ers.
Johnson, Plunkett medal at state swim meet
IAHS Reese Johnson won the 500-yard freestyle event at the MHSAA Class I state swim meet in Tupelo in October. Johnson also finished second in the 100-yard butterfly and Kinsey Plunkett finished third in the 200-yard freestyle.
ICSD students named High School Heisman School Winners
Tremont’s Mallory Holley and Tyler Whitaker, Mantachie’s Hanna Grace Gillean and IAHS’s Kate Gann and Stone Collier were selected as their school’s winners for the High School Heisman Scholarship competition.
Gann wins state cross country title
IAHS senior Kate Gann broke her own school record and won the 4A girls MHSAA state championship at Choctaw Trails in Clinton in November.
IAHS football wins division championship
IAHS’s football team went 5-0 in division and won the 1-4A division championship in 2021.
Lesley nominated for Broyles Award
Fulton native and current West Virginia University defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley was nominated for the Broyles Award for the second year in a row.
3 IAHS baseball players win CSBL fall championship
William Blake, Andrew Green and Dylan Walters won the Cotton States Baseball League’s fall championship in November.
Gillean signs with MDCC
Mantachie High School senior Hanna Grace Gillean signed to play softball next year with Mississippi Delta Community College in November.
Eagles finish third at state cross country meet
Tremont Attendance Center’s boys cross country team finished third at the 1A MHSAA state cross country meet in Clinton in November.
Moore selected to MAAA Hall of Fame
Lynn Moore, the Itawamba County School District Director of Operations and Athletics was selected as a member of the 2021 Mississippi Athletic Administrators’ Association Hall of Fame class.
Blake named MAC All-Star
IAHS senior William Blake was named to the North team for the Mississippi Association of Coaches soccer All-Star game to be played in Brandon in February.
Mantachie cheer places fourth at state
The Mantachie High School cheer team finished fourth out of 11 teams in the tough 3A classification’s state championship with zero deductions in early December.
Smith, Freeman wins 1-4A awards
IAHS junior Isaac Smith was named the 1-4A overall Most Valuable Player and senior Gavin Freeman was named the 1-4A Defensive Player of the Year at the end of the 2021 football season.
Collier signs with ICC
IAHS baseball player Stone Collier signed in November to continue his baseball career with the ICC Indians.