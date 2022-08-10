Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Itawamba County.
Itawamba Community College has announced the hiring of Taylor Boggs as the head coach of the Indians golf program.
Boggs was the Student Academic Coach at Delta State University, where from 2018-20 he served as graduate assistant coach while earning his master’s degree in sports management.
He has also spent time with the Mississippi Golf Association, where he helped with tournament operations and is familiar with the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) after spending a summer as an Athletic Advisor intern at Northwest Mississippi Community College in 2017.
As a player, Boggs was a standout for Itawamba Agricultural High School where he helped them win three Mississippi High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Class 4A State Championships in 2009, 10 and 11.
After high school, Boggs signed with the University of Louisiana Monroe where he played two seasons before transferring to ICC to earn an associate degree. Boggs then transferred to Mississippi State University where he completed his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology: sport studies business.
Boggs, who took over ICC’s golf program in June, will look to build on last season’s success with two golfers qualifying for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Gulf District Championship.
