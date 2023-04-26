After a 20-6 regular season and 2023 Division Championship, several players from the Itawamba AHS baseball team were awarded all-division honors. These players were chosen by opposing coaches within the region.
Along with eight players as All-Division selections, the Indians also boasted the Division MVP and the Division Defensive Player of the Year.
Cayden Prestage was selected as the overall Division MVP. The freshman went undefeated on the mound during division play, while also being a steady bat in the lineup for the potent Indian offense.
Cooper Waddle was honored as the overall Defensive MVP. The versatile sophomore was as solid as you can be in centerfield.
First team All-Division players were Ty Davis, Layth Holiday, Carson Shells, Bryson Walters, Brantley Wiygul, and JA Wood. Second team All-Division selections were Zion Ashby and Solomon Smith.
“To have this many guys selected shows how much respect opposing coaches have for our team,” IAHS head coach Steve Kerr said. “All of these honors are well-deserved.”
In addition to the players' honors, Kerr was also selected as the division's Coach of the Year.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.