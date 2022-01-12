Every game matters, especially to high school athletes who are living out their happiest carefree years, but division games are the contests that really matter. They discern the puppies from the dogs and Mantachie returned from winter break with a pair of chances to weigh themselves against regional foes Kossuth and Water Valley.
Tuesday night started with a barn-burner against the Lady Aggies, who entered just three years removed from a State Championship, two years from a North Half runner-up, and a year off their State Championship runner-up finish last March against Belmont.
The Lady Mustangs drew even with the juggernaut Lady Aggies threw the first half which each team tallying nine points in the first before exploding for 22 apiece in the second for a 31-31 halftime tally.
Seven third quarter points from Zoe Essary gave Kossuth a narrow 47-44 advantage, despite being bested in the period by Mantachie junior Darby Pitts who had eight in the frame and a game-high 26 overall, including six three point makes.
The Lady Stangs managed to outpace Kossuth in the fourth quarter by a pair of points but that meant the final line inched just out of reach, heartbreakingly at 57-56, in a showing against a perennial powerhouse that can only be accurately described as remarkable.
In boys action the Mustangs bucked the Aggies all over the arena, steering them wherever they chose and dominating from wire-to-wire. They led 31-18 at halftime on balanced scoring paced by senior Cade Bennett and sophomore Ben Mitchell, who combined for 17 threw the first two quarters.
Junior Jaycob Hawkes who started off hot with five points in the first lied dormant through the second and third before dishing in six more in the fourth to finish with 11, joining Bennett (16) and Mitchell (12) in double-figures and downing Kossuth 65-48 in a game way more lopsided than the final score reflected.
On Friday the teams made a second road trip, this time to Water Valley in hilly Yalobusha County, and once again the ladies found themselves locked in a thriller, tying the Lady Devils at 13 through the first, before falling behind 23-32 at halftime.
Stifling defense out of the break from Carleigh King’s crew willed the Lady Mustangs back to within two points, allowing only three field goals across the whole third quarter.
In the fourth quarter the offensive approach shifted from the outside scoring approach to the interior where senior center Jaiden Trulove took over down the stretch and bullied her team to a 58-54 win, in which she posted 20 points, while Pitts finished with 13 and a career-high 12 for sophomore Audrey Shell.
Also of note in the game, Pitts crossed the 1,000 point threshold for her career, joining only three other Lady Mustangs on record as having achieved the now coveted high school milestone. Pitts’ path to the party was paved heavily by three point parlays, distinguishing her from the other trailblazers, who reached the feat with typically more physical play-styles.
The Mustangs were in the contest start to finish with the Water Valley but an injury to senior point guard Bennett stalled the offense in the second half, allowing the Devils to pull away and steal a 42-52 victory.
A pair of home games next week against New Site and rematch contests with Kossuth will give the Mantachie teams a much-needed break from the road, with the latter counting towards the regional standings and seeding for the looming division tournament in a few wee