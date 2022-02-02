It was a tough draw from the outset for Mantachie, with Booneville on Tuesday’s slate and Pine Grove waiting on Friday, with the only silver lining being that both games were in the Mustangs’ corral.
The Lady Blue Devils entered as Region 3A’s top team in the North, boasting a 19-1 record. But the Lady Mustangs already have pulled off two of the biggest upsets of the year, dispatching perennial powers New Site and Kossuth in consecutive games.
start of Tuesday’s matchup did not disappoint. Both teams swapped licks early, locking into a physical battle that saw Mantachie trailing by razor thin margins of 11-10 after the first and 26-24 at halftime, with 13 of the Lady Mustangs’ 24 coming from sharpshooter Darby Pitts.
The Booneville defense keyed on Pitts in the second half. The shift was effective as they held the junior guard to 3 points the rest of the way and only 10 overall for Mantachie, allowing the Lady Devils to pull away for the 66-34 victory.
Booneville dominated the boys’ game wire-to-wire, outnumbering the Mustangs in depth three to one, and came away with the 68-42 victory. Freshman Ashton Shelton led the team in scoring, coming off the bench, finishing with a career-high 17 points in the loss.
On Friday, it was the Lady Mustangs getting the worse of the day. Pine Grove, not very far removed from a run of four consecutive state championships under homegrown head coach Katie Bates, cruised to the 56-30 win.
On the Mantachie side, the reins fell to assistant coach Mandy Jackson with Lady Mustang head coach Carleigh King absent due to illness. Jackson, a Mantachie lifer, was a key member of the 2007 team that captured the program’s last region championship.
Despite the final tally, one bright spot was a return to low post dominance by Lady Mustang senior Jaiden Trulove, who posted 18 points and double-digit rebounds.
While the boys again came up short 66-52, they played much better as a cohesive unit. The Mustangs stayed within striking distance most of the way against a very good Panther squad, led by top area talent Carson Rowland who has averaged 25 points per game in a career in which he’s netted 1,500.
Backcourt ballers Cade Bennett and Jaycob Hawkes led the way in scoring for Mantachie with 17 and 16 points, respectively. The Mustangs will look to build on this performance moving into the final week of the regular season with road pairings against Wheeler (Tuesday) and Tremont (Friday).
“We played two really good teams from top to bottom this week,” said Bennett. “Of course I don’t like how the final scores turned out, but both of these games will make us better. We’ve just got to work hard and play together and we will be all right.”