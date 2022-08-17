Senior Jaycob Hawkes finds himself in an interesting spot as the Mantachie Mustangs' third-year starter at quarterback.
On the one hand, Mantachie is a team entering an important season for head coach Ken Adams and his staff. In Adams' third year at the helm, the Mustangs are heavy on experience, with a large group of seniors and juniors who have been in Adams' system since they were sophomores and freshmen, respectively. Hawkes is one of those 19 seniors who will be showcasing the fruits of Adams' labor over the last three years.
"We're gonna have high expectations, and everybody is going to have high expectations for us," Hawkes said. "So it's our job to go out there and exceed those expectations."
On the other hand, as part of the first senior group to be brought up almost entirely in Adams' system, Hawkes also feels a responsibility to pass on what he's learned to the young athletes coming up behind him.
"You get to be able to teach all the younger guys all the ends and outs of it," Hawkes said. "And when you've been doing it for a couple of years, you know those ins and outs. I've just got that experience."
Perhaps most important among those young guys learning from Hawkes are sophomore Caleb Jones and freshman Hudson Trulove, who are the heirs apparent to take over at quarterback after Hawkes graduates.
Having experienced seniors who understand their role not only as players in the present but also as mentors for the players of the future will be key to the Mustangs sustaining success going forward. And when asked to name some of the key senior leaders on the 2022 Mantachie squad, Hawkes is the first guy Adams brings up.
"Hawkes knows the entire offense," Adams said. "Hawkes, Caleb (Jones) and Hudson (Trulove), by the end of the summer, all three of those guys are all gonna know (the offense). When those guys get to the mental part that Jaycob's at, they're gonna be really good."
The importance of that mentor role is not lost on Hawkes. His emphasis on sharing what he's learned with the next guys up is an impressive trait in a young athlete who could just as easily narrow his focus to his own senior year.
"They all look up to the older guys," Hawkes said. "So you've gotta be their role model. Show them hard work, dedication, make sure they're doing the right things, so that when we do leave, they can teach the younger guys."
But the Mustangs can't look too far ahead. There's still a full slate of games to be played in 2022, and Hawkes feels confident in this Mantachie roster, from top to bottom.
"We can rely on our first-string receivers, second-string receivers, first-string tight end, second-string tight end," Hawkes said. "We rely on everybody. I think everybody that's on our offense can make plays."
As for what he himself brings to the table for Mantachie this season, Hawkes thinks the higher football IQ he's earned through three years of getting in as many reps as he can in this Mustangs' offense will translate into a better product on the field.
"I've just got more knowledge of the game now," he said. "Being able to get up there and read defenses."
Between the consistency of three years under Adams and the experience so many seniors bring to the table, Hawkes is confident the Mustangs can make some noise in Region 1-3A this season.
"Just be on the lookout for us."
