Nathan Williams led the Mantachie High School Mustangs at the Division 1-3A cross country meet at Blue Mountain College on Thursday, October 27.
Williams finished eighth in the boys 5k and earned All-Division honors, as did his teammate Alex Rogers in 13th. Issac Riley was 15th, Troy Bruch 18th and Seth Mulligan 26th. The boys team finished fourth at the division meet.
Cayley Miller led Mantachie on the girls side. She earned All-Division honors with a 12th-place finish. Kaysley Hill placed 16th, Darby Pitts 23rd, Annie Amon 25th, Audrey Shell 30th and Roxy Ryan 34th.
The Division 1-4A Meet was also held on Thursday at Blue Mountain with Itawamba Agricultural High School’s teams running. Sidney Strother led the Indians with an eighth-place finish in the girls 5K. Regan Hayes was 25th, Mollianne Allen 30th, Kate Stevens 32nd, Emily Jayne riley 33rd, Emily McCasland 40th, Adaiza Isby 48th and Laney Hill 51st. The team finished fourth.
Karsten Bailey was the top finisher for the boys team, finishing 22nd. Reece Hill placed 30th, Ashton Johnson 31st, John Harris 36th, Clay Caygle 40th, Chayse Partlow 48th, Jacob Van Dyke 51st and Cayden Mitchell 63rd.
The MHSAA state meet will be held Nov. 5 and 7 at Choctaw Trails in Clinton.