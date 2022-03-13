The Tremont baseball team is experiencing some growing pains.
Those pains came into painfully sharp focus in their Region 2-1A-opening doubleheader against defending Class 1A state champion Tupelo Christian. The reigning champs took two run-rule shortened victories over Tremont – 13-0 and 15-1 – Thursday night in Tupelo.
"Right now, it's growing pains," Tremont head coach Daniel Aday said. "But it is what it is, and we can't make excuses. We've just got to get better."
Aday may not be making excuses for his ballclub, but the reality of the Eagles' situation is hard to ignore. Tremont (0-8, 0-2 in Region 2-1A) has four upperclassmen – seniors Haden Deaton, Hayden Robinson and Gentry Lynch, and junior Nicholas Hamner – serving as its most seasoned players. Past those four, however, the Eagles have three sophomores, two freshmen and a mix of 7th and 8th graders filling out the roster.
With the likes of Tupelo Christian in their region, Aday has his work cut out for him fielding a competitive team with middle schoolers forced into starting varsity roles.
"It's like we're trying to compete in one of the tougher divisions in 1A with a middle school team," Aday said.
One quality of an experienced team which the Eagles are sorely lacking is focus and composure against stiff competition. Nerves got to Tremont in the first game against the defending champs, particularly out in the field.
"I think that (first game) was a lot of nerves that came with what's written across (Tupelo Christian's) chest," Aday said. "The first inning, we had eight errors. There's not a team in Mississippi that can win with eight errors, especially in one inning."
Tremont failed to get anything going at the plate either, resulting in the 13-0 defeat after four innings.
In the second game, however, the Eagles displayed a spark of something else both on offense and on the mound.
Freshman pitcher Andrew Curtis turned in a fairly solid pitching performance which was poorly reflected by the scoreboard. In the first inning, Curtis held TCPS to a single run, keeping Tremont's hopes alive early in the second contest.
In the bottom half of the inning, Tremont's bats finally came alive. Curtis helped his own cause with a leadoff infield single. Gentry Lynch followed that up with a line drive to centerfield. Curtis advanced on a fielder's choice, then scored on Ryker Thomas' opposite-field basehit to right to tie the game at one apiece.
But as quickly as Curtis' pitching and Tremont's bats raised their hopes, defensive miscues and TCPS's bats dashed them. Curtis got into trouble early, retiring only one of the first five TCPS batters while surrendering a walk, a single and a hit batter to load the bases.
The situation was salvageable until a high fly ball to rightfield, which should have resulted in an out and only one run for Tupelo Christian, instead fell to earth and plated two runners. An errant throw from home to second allowed a third run to score, while another three dropped fly balls sandwiched between Curtis strikeouts gave TCPS a six-run inning and a 7-1 lead after two.
Tupelo Christian added seven more runs in the third and another one in the fourth, holding Tremont hitless the rest of the way to secure the run-rule victory in four innings.
"This year, we've pitched very well; at times, we've hit well," Aday said. "But I don't think we've played a solid defensive game the whole entire year.
"I think they will get better, and I think they will grow up a little bit."
Next up for Tremont will be a road trip to take on Vina (Ala.) Thursday.