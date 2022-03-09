Dreary weather conditions matched a dreary outcome for Tremont baseball.
The Eagles fell to Potts Camp 13-2 in five innings Saturday in the Wheeler Tournament, then dropped a second game against Houlka 10-4 later that afternoon.
"We're young," first-year Tremont head coach Daniel Aday said. "We're gonna take our lumps – case in point. But we've got a lot of room for growth.
The Eagles made it through one inning with the game still well within reach, holding the Cardinals to one run in the top of the first. But after Tremont scored no runs and left Ryker Thomas stranded after he knocked a single, Potts Camp built on its lead with a five-run second.
Tremont battled back in the bottom frame. Jonah Lynch dropped a bloop single into center field to start the inning, and Cole Yielding followed with a single of his own to left. Caleb Neal and Ryan Marks drew back-to-back walks to plate the Eagles' first run. Cardinal error with one out brought Yielding home as well.
But just as the Eagles gained some momentum, their inexperience showed. Andrew Curtis hit a pop fly to center for the second out, and Potts Camp caught Neal away from third without tagging up, resulting in an inning-ending double play.
Potts Camp took control the rest of the way, adding another seven runs and retiring Tremont in order through the next three innings to secure the run-rule victory.
Despite the wide margin of defeat, Aday sees plenty of benefit for his young roster getting valuable playing time.
"Our young guys are getting experience," he said. "You've gotta have that young core. We're gonna continue to work with them, develop them, and see where that leads us."