Tremont vs. West Union Region 2-1A Tournament 2022

Tremont's Jacob South covers a West Union player during their Region 2-1A Tournament semifinals Thursday night.

 By BEN SUTTON Itawamba County Times

West Union 55, Tremont 50 (OT)

INGOMAR - West Union and Tremont had to go to overtime to settle their semifinal game in the 2-1A tournament, but it was West Union that pulled out the 55-50 victory.

Trey Haynes sealed the win as he sank two free throws with nine seconds remaining to give West Union the two-score lead.

Cole Willard was perfect at the charity stripe during the overtime as he went 6 for 6. Greer Manning added a couple of field goals to go along with Willard’s points for the Eagles.

Tremont held a lead of 8-6 after a quarter, but West Union gained the scoring advantage in the second period with their 16-8 production.

Benjamin Carter hit a jumper to beat the horn at the half and followed that up with another buzzer-beater from three-point range to give West Union the 34-28 lead after three.

The teams were tied 43-43 after regulation.

Willard led the Eagles with 15 points and Daniel Conlee joined him in double figures with 14.

Manning ended his night with eight points and Carter added seven.

Tremont was led by Hayden Robinson’s 21 points. Jacob South hit for 16 and Tyler Whitaker finished with 8 points.

Tremont will play in Friday's consolation game against Ingomar at 5:30 p.m., while West Union advances to the championship game against Ingomar at 8:30 p.m.

ben.sutton@djournal.com

