Tremont's boys cross country team finished first at the New Site Invitational last Tuesday in New Site. The team, left to right: Shawn Burroughs, Tyler Whitaker, Gentry Lynch, Nate Ruffin, Denton Crenshaw, Elmer Austlid, Andrew Curtis and Nick Risner. Back row: Nate Ruffin, Ryker Thomas.
Mantachie's Annie Amon, Nate Robinson and Kaysley Hill earned top runner honors at the New Site Invitational last Tuesday.
LISA COOPER I COURTSY PHOTO
Gentry Lynch, Tyler Whitaker and Elmer Austlid finished first, second and third at the New Site Invitational last Tuesday to lead Tremont Attendance Center's boys team to a first place finish. Ryker Thomas also finished ninth and Andrew Curtis 14th.
Kaysley Hill finished second in the girls race and Annie Amon fifth to lead Mantachie High School. Nate Robinson finished 10th in the boys race. All three Mustangs ran times that earned them top runner honors.
At the South Pontotoc Invitational Saturday, Tremont's boys finished sixth in the 1A-3A race. Whitaker finished 16th to lead the Eagles, Lynch was 20th and Austlid 30th. For Mantachie, Robinson finished 28th.
Amon finished 17th in the 1A-3A girls race and Tremont's Paige Gillespie finished 30th. Hill finished 15th in the girls junior high race.