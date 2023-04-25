The Tremont Eagles dropped their final two regular season games, finishing the 2023 season with a record of 9-16.
Myrtle 10, Tremont 2
In last Tuesday's contest, the Eagles held tight with the visiting Hawks through the first three innings, but couldn't hang on late as they fell 10-2.
Myrtle notched a run in the first, and Tremont responded with a run of its own to take a 1-1 tie into the second.
In the fourth, the Hawks took the lead for good, plating three runs in the inning. Myrtle padded its lead with two scores in the fifth and four more in the sixth. Tremont added a run in the fifth but would get no closer.
Ryker Thomas led the Eagles at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Casey Myers, Andrew Curtis and Caleb Neal notched a single apiece to round out Tremont's hitting.
Thomas took the loss on the mound for Tremont, giving up six runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking four in five innings of work. Cole Yielding and Ryan Marks each pitched an inning of relief; Yielding surrendered four runs on three hits, while Marks held the Hawks hitless while striking out two and walking one.
Wheeler 12, Tremont 2
Wheeler took an early lead and never gave it back, scoring seven runs in the first two innings on the way to a 12-2 victory over the Eagles on Thursday.
Andrew Curtis took the loss on the mound for Tremont. He gave up eight runs on nine hits in three innings of work, striking out three and walking one. Cole Yielding pitched four innings in relief, surrendering four runs on five hits while striking out five and walking two.
Curtis led the the Eagles at the plate, reaching base in all four of his at-bats. He notched a double and a single to go with a pair of walks. He was also responsible for driving in Tremont's two runs on the night.
Despite ending the season with the pair of losses, Tremont baseball made big strides in the 2023 season, finishing with nine wins compared to their two victories in 2022.
"We're making improvements, but it's still not good enough," Tremont head coach Daniel Aday said. "We've got plenty of work to be done."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.