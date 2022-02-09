Tremont girls basketball vs. Smithville, 2022 Region 2-1A playoffs
Tremont’s Paige Gillespie applies the defensive pressure on Tristin Price of Smithville. 
 DENNIS CLAYTON Special to the Itawamba County Times

INGOMAR - Orlandria Smith carried most of the load offensively as she led Smithville to a 45-29 win over Tremont in the opening game of the Region 2-1A Tournament. 

Smithville moves to the semifinals on Thursday and will face the top-seeded Ingomar Lady Falcons. 

Smith bagged a three to start the game and had nine points for the Lady Seminoles by the half. Smithville led the contest from start to finish.

Smithville was up 9-6 after a quarter and outscored Tremont 15-6 in the second period to increase their lead to 24-12. Cambre Alexander buried a three-pointer on a buzzer-beater for Smithville.

Tremont attempted a comeback after falling behind 33-18 in the third quarter as they went on a 7-0 run before the Lady Seminoles scored to end the period with the score 35-25. 

Abbie Leathers scored eight points during the period and was instrumental in the comeback attempt. Mallory Holley scored four points during the quarter, including a three-pointer. 

Smith of Smithville led all scorers with 23 points. Chloe Summerford hit for eight and Mary Haley Hood finished with seven. 

Leathers was top scorer for Tremont with 12 points. Holley scored nine for the Lady Eagles which included two 3-pointers.

